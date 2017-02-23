De Lima awaits arrest

MANILA – Senator Leila de Lima will await her fate in her Senate offices.

This as the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court branch 204 issued earlier Thursday, February 23, a warrant for her arrest for one of the three drug trafficking cases filed against her by the Department of Justice. Together in the warrant are her co-accused former Bureau of Corrections OIC Rafael Rago and former driver-bodyguard Ronnie Dayan for their supposed hand in the reported abundance of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison, the www.gmanetwork.com said in a report.

As of 7:20 Thursday night, the warrant has not been served.

De Lima remains uncompromising even as she waits for her arrest. “Wala po akong balak magtago dahil haharapin ko ang mga kaso na ‘yan. Ninanais ko muna po na umuwi muna para makapiling ko muna po… ang aking pamilya at para kunin ko na po ang mga dadalhin kong gamit sa kulungan,” de Lima said in a hastily formed press conference at her office.

“Bukas, dito ko po sa Senado hihintayin ang arresting team. Hihintayin ko po sila. Kusa po akong susuko sa kanila,” she added.

She was accompanied by Liberal Party senators Senate President Pro Tempore Franklin Drilon and Senator Bam Aquino, were behind De Lima when she delivered her statement. She thanked them for their support.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa mga kasamahan sa Liberal Party, Sen. Frank Drilon, Sen. Kiko [Pangilinan], Sen. Bam, Sen. Riza [Hontiveros] sa kanilang suporta,” she said.

“Bahala na po ang aking mga abugado kung ano po ang legal remedy na gagawin nila diyan sa kuwestionableng pagkaka-issue ng order of arrest and warrant of arrest ngayon,” she said.

De Lima expressed surprise that her warrant came so fast because the DOJ should have first resolved her motion to quash the cases. The DOJ set the hearing for the motion on March 3.

“Tuloy po ang laban ni Leila de Lima,” she said even after her incarceration. She has maintained that the cases against her were politically motivated for being critical of the Duterte administration.

By: Sam Bautista