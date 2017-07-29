Fascinated by fairy tales in his childhood, artist achieves dreams in Middle East

Position: Professional Hair & Makeup Artist

Location: Dubai, U.A.E.

Hometown: Las Piñas City, Metro Manila

“Sharing my God-given talent is my only contribution to the world. There are times within a week that I do free reflex therapy, hair-cut to poor and indigent groups. I am also supporting the causes of the church groups with the purpose of providing food assistance to those who are in great need. I also teach aspiring individuals who are interested to learn hair and make-up but couldn’t get professional training due to financial constraints.”

Darwin J. Perez is one of the most-sought hair and make-up artists in Dubai.

Journey to Dubai

“I started in Food and Beverage Industry, spending five years in Second Cup Coffee Shop as a supervisor. Prior to that, I have worked as an assistant manager in McDonald’s. Dubai is a very promising city. I have always seen this country as a diving board for those who start their career and discover their potentials. I have always dreamt that the Philippines will someday achieve what Dubai has accomplished,” says Darwin.

“Being a freelance hair and make-up artist, there are many things which I have to accomplish. Quoting from the Fashion Week, ‘Being beautiful and caring more for the client as I do for myself’ is imperative. I want to bring out the best version of your respective models, achieve the most creative look for a photo shoot, create a variety of colors, shades, and styles that would befit a character which the production wants to achieve and make excellent make-up trends and revolution.”

Beauty and the Beast

“I have always believed that the most important element in the industry is one’s very own attitude and professionalism. At times, your talent comes secondary to those who you are working with. Likewise, humility and the ability to cooperate are virtues that everyone must possess,” he adds.

“For me, The Walt Disney production entitled ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a dream come true. As a child, I have always been fascinated by fairy tales with so much magical feelings. It has a great impact on me because I have come to realize that dreams do come true. In the production itself, Disney was able to deliver a truly world-class show. It has lavish sets and costumes with dazzling production numbers. The romance and enchantment brought out unforgettable memories. The make-up and the hairstyle truly become eternal.”

Struggles

He was born on August 23, 1977 in Manila. His late father Jose F. Perez worked as a government employee in DBP while his mom Lourdes C. Juanillo was a plain housewife. They lived in Majayjay, Laguna. His siblings are Diodes P. Marquez, a housewife; Maximo J. Perez (deceased), a Loans Processor with DBP; Jose J. Perez Jr., a CPA who works as Cash Department Head of Metrobank; and, Bienvenido J. Perez, a bio-medical engineer in Saudi Arabia.

“I belong to a middle class family who are mostly working in the bank. I have struggled so much because, hair and make-up before was not considered a profession but was categorized as a hobby. That is the reason why I took up B.S. Hotel and Restaurant Management. On the other hand, the challenges which have shown made me a stronger individual who will do everything to prove them wrong. True enough, I was able to do what I have always dreamt of.”

God-given talent

These are just few of his achievements to date: Lead make-up artist in a Nicky Minaj Concert; Lead hairstylist of the international Disney production “Beauty and the Beast”; and Lead in the glittering performance of Golden Cirque. He did make-up for celebrities in ad campaigns, BVLGARI Fashion Show, Fashion Week Middle East, SAKS 5th Avenue, The Acts Dubai and Blue Marlin Ibiza. He participated in creative portraits, bikini shoots, Mavele Swimwear, Bridal Hairstyle, Men’s Grooming with different magazines such as Velvet, Revolution and Arabian Woman, fashion movies and TV commercial such as Red Label Tea, Lifebuoy, and Dove, among others. He was also the hair and make-up artist during the ‘ASAP Live in Dubai Concert’.

Beautiful inside and out

“I am definitely proud to be a Filipino because we are known in the whole world as hardworking people. We go beyond what we can accomplish and do not stop in pursuing excellence in any project that will be entrusted to us. Our beauty transcends the physical nature. As they say, we are beautiful inside and out. Ultimately, no matter how difficult things and situations may be, we are surviving and we never give up.”