Dante O. Herras



Finance wizard brings organizations to greater heights

Position: Finance Manager – Accounting

Employer: Real FZE (Chalhoub Group)

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Hometown: Tagkawayan, Quezon

Dante Orpia Herras is the first to conduct an Accounting for Non-Accounting short course being the Vice President for Professional Development of Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Dubai Chapter in 2002. He was President of PICPA Dubai Chapter in 2003.

He is the longest serving president, who served for 11 terms of office, of Dubai Filipino Bowling Club in 2005 and 2006 and from 2009 to 2017. He steered DFBC in winning 9 overall championship titles for 8 consecutive years from 2009 to 2016 at the annual GCC All Filipino Bowling Tour. He led DFBC in winning three overall championship titles for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016 at the annual World Overseas Filipino Bowling Tour.

In recognition of his achievements, and his excellent and dedicated service for the past 20 years, he was presented with a Loyalty Award by Chalhoub Group of Companies in 2015.

Aspiring for excellence

He started his work as a Junior Auditor in 1982 at LC Diaz & Company CPAs, a local affiliate of Deloitte. He became Senior Auditor, then Audit Supervisor at the same firm in a span of three years. He worked in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as Chief Accountant for almost seven years and in Dubai for the same Group for almost 21 years now.

Dante is the Finance Manager of Real FZE, a support services company of Chalhoub Group). “Being the manager of the Accounting Division, I’m fully responsible for the accounting services that are being provided by my team to the Jebel Ali-based regional distribution and management companies of the Chalhoub Group.”

Over a span of 21 years with the Group, he was involved in the implementation of two operating systems: Baan in 1999 and Oracle in 2014. “The long hours of work and the extra effort before, during and after implementation are physically and mentally exhausting (and at times emotionally draining, too) but there was great feeling of satisfaction when both were successfully completed.”

Family

Dante remains single and devoted to this professional life. He was born in Tagkawayan, Quezon. His late father, Juanito U. Herras was a barangay captain while his mother Teresita Orpia Herras is a businesswoman. His siblings are Fr. Alexander Herras, a Parish Priest; Edgardo Herras, a Barangay Captain; Ernesto Herras, a Municipal Councilor; Engr. Orlando Herras, Mechanical Engineer and businessman; Engr. Emmanuel Herras, Electrical Engineer/ Senior Manager; Maria Fe Herras (deceased), Information Technology graduate; and, Atty. Janette Herras-Baggas, Assistant Public Prosecutor.

He graduated Salutatorian (1974) at the Tagkawayan Central Elementary School and Valedictorian (1978) at Tagkawayan High School. He obtained his degree Magna Cum Laude at the University of the East. He is a Certified Public Accountant. “I originally aspired to become a lawyer but I finally decided to take up Accountancy as it is a shorter course and therefore would enable me to immediately help my parents when almost all of my siblings were simultaneously enrolled in college, secondary and elementary schools. Besides, many of my relatives took Accountancy then and were quite successful in getting good jobs.”

Share the blessings to others

His parents inspired him to be of great service to others. “They are always willing to help whenever they can. I’m really blessed to have a good job and well paid in my entire career. I always pray for God’s blessings so I can continue to be a blessing to others. I believe that when God provides you with more than you need, it’s your responsibility to share the blessings to others.”

The 55-year old native of Quezon is quite happy with what he already achieved. “When you’re still young, you strive to be successful in your career to be able to get what you want for yourself and be able to help not just your family but even the community that you live with. I was successful both in my studies and my job. I was able to help my family and really feel proud that I’m very much part of what my parents and siblings have achieved in their respective lives. It is equally self-fulfilling that I was able to share my time, effort, financial resources and talent to the associations that I got so involved with (Dubai Filipino Bowling Club and PICPA Dubai Chapter) and successfully brought them to new heights.”