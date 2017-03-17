Danny T. Dahay

From Store Attendant to managerial post, Pinoy initiates culture of excellence in workplace

Danny Tubanza Dahay is the only Filipino who holds a high position in Dubai Golf, one of the well-known property owner, management and hospitality companies in the Middle East. He was named Training Manager. He has come very far from a very simple yet ambitious gentleman whose family lives in a small village of E. B. Magalona town in Negros Occidental.

Then, a Store Attendant

He came to the United Arab Emirates in 2002. For him, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are safe, diverse and open cities. His first work was as Store Attendant in the Finance Department of Beach Rotana Hotel and Towers in Abu Dhabi. He was in charge of store keeping and stock taking. “I started working in Abu Dhabi way back September 2, 2002. In 2003, I was awarded as Employee of the Year.”

Complicating, challenging

From a cubicle, he was exposed to a global workplace. “It’s a very complicating, very challenging yet enjoyable world, as I’m dealing with 43 nationalities of different characteristics, personalities, attitudes and intellectual levels. Before they start working in the company, they will be attending the New Colleague Joiners Orientation which I’m conducting as their first training program in the company. What I have is a day that is full of energy and a positive attitude as I will be motivating my colleagues. I will serve as a role model in the organization.

“It is a diverse culture of highly trained colleagues. We call them colleagues as we consider all are the same when we talk about service. We are about 1,500 working in golf courses such as Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Solis Beach Club at the Palm Jumeirah and Al Mouj Golf in Oman. These are all government-owned instrumentalities.”

Culture sensitive

He was born on December 11, 1967 in Silay City. His family now lives in Tanza, E. B. Magalona town. His father Inocencio Jison Dahay worked as Foreman of the Engineering Department in Aidsisa Sugar Central in Silay City. His mom is Gloria Tubanza Dahay. His siblings are Lenita Dahay Prudente, Darius Rey Dahay and Lilibeth Dahay Maglasang. Dan recalls with pride his growing up years.

He was a consistent honor student having graduated at Tanza Elementary School in 1981 and Tanza National High School in 1985 in his hometown. He earned his degree in 1991 at Colegio de San Agustin in Bacolod City.

Now that he is overseas, it’s just natural for him to give back. He took active roles in the Concert for a Cause or Lapore Fund Raising and Outreach Program for the fire victims in Salahudin. He’s one of the committee members of Die Hard Duterte Supporters (DDS) in UAE which supports the programs of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

Self-satisfaction

Based on his experiences and lessons he learned, he says that Filipinos should remain strong. “Always deal the problems and diversities with full of courage, positivity and strength. All of us have been into a lot. There’s light on the other side of the tunnel. Looking at Learning and Development side, whatever happens, keep standing with pride and honor for even your heart and mind struggle. I compare myself to the back of the duck. It never becomes wet when it swims on the water and the duck swims calmly while its feet struggle so hard to keep floating on the surface of the water.”