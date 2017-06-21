Dalquez to serve five years for theft charges

Detailed computation of charges

DUBAI – After being acquitted of her murder charges, Jennifer Dalquez will be serving five years of imprisonment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the Court of Appeals in Al Ain, the 30-year-old’s imprisonment computation will be calculated differently and not exactly five whole years or 60 months.

“Further, as clarified by the legal counsel, the calculation of one-year imprisonment under UAE laws is equivalent to only nine months, instead of our customary 12 months,” Philippine Ambassador Constancio R. Vingno Jr. told Kabayan Weekly.

Therefore, this would mean that Dalzquez would only need to serve 15 months of imprisonment as of June 2017.

The legal counsel will be appealing the said judgment with regards to the theft charges. They are appealing to shorten the said sentence.

The Filipina was first charged with murder for the death of Mr. Alaryani. The Al Ain Court of Appeals announced on Monday, June 19, that her murder charges were dropped.

Dalquez, who has been in prison since 2014, instead has been served with theft charges for stealing a mobile phone.