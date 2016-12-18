Dagat-Dagatan  Restaurant opens in Dubai

DUBAI — Seafood lovers now have another place to dine following the opening of the Dagat-Dagatan Restaurant in Dubai on December 5, Monday.

Situated inside the Flora Grand Hotel near the Al Rigga Metro Station, the 120-seater fine dining Dagat-Dagatan restaurant offers a wide array of authentic Filipino dishes that will excite not just seafood lovers, but also foodies in general for its wide array of chicken and meat dishes cooked in uniquely Filipino ways.

During the opening, which was graced with the presence of Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Constancio Vingno Jr. and Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, guests were treated to some of the restaurant’s finer dishes such as Seafood kare-kare, tofu beef, chili garlic mussels, among others dishes. They also served freshly made lumpiang sariwa.

According to a press release, the restaurant venue of Dagat-Dagatan was only acquired last Novermber 15. Within the next two weeks, they were already able to finish decorating the restaurant with ocean themes, including the sunrise aquatic view from the outside glass wall.

It also said that their dishes are prepared using only natural ingredients to develop the taste, adding that Dagat-Dagatan Restaurant also offers mouthwatering desserts for the pleasure of everyone.

“In Dagat-Dagatan Restaurant, you will definitely say ‘babalik-balikan mo,” it said.