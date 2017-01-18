Daddy Bae controversy
Ang dakilang ama naman ni Alden Richards ang bina-bash ngayon. Masyado raw ma-epal si Daddy Bae. Ang dapat daw maging papel nito ay ang gabayan ang kanyang anak, pero sumosobra na si Mr. Richard Faulkerson, nakikipagsagutan na raw sa mga bashers.
Maaasahan na ang ganito. Kapag sikat ang artista ay malalagay sa alanganin ang lahat ng kanyang mga mahal sa buhay. Kahit maganda naman ang intensiyon ay nabibigyan ng ibang kulay.
Malasakit at pagmamahal lang naman sa kanyang anak ang pinalulutang ng ama ni Alden, gusto lang nitong ipagtanggol ang binata sa kung anu-anong tsismis, pero pagiging masyadong pakialamero na ang dating nu’n para sa iba.
Tuloy ay maraming nagkokomento na nakasisira ito sa career ng kanyang anak, nagiging negatibo raw tuloy ang imahe ni Alden dahil sa sobrang pagka-stage father ni Mr. Faulkerson, kailangang habang maaga pa ay balansehin na ang sitwasyon.
Maganda ang motibo ng ama ni Alden, anak nito ang inilalagay sa hindi magandang posisyon ng ibang tao, kaya sino pa ba ang unang-unang magtatanggol sa anak kundi ang kanyang magulang?
Pero kailangang hinay-hinay lang, gawin lang ang tama at nararapat, huwag na kasing pinapansin ang mga negatibong sinasabi ng iba tungkol kay Alden dahil kilala naman ng kanyang pamilya ang tunay na pagkatao ng Pambansang Bae.
‘Yun ang pinakamahalaga.
-o0o-
Sa isang umpukan ng mga kababayan nating nagtatrabaho sa airport ay naging paksa ang mga artistang nakakaengkuwentro nila sa paliparan.
Lahat ng nangingibang-bansa ay sa kanila dumadaan, walang ibang lulusutan ang mga pesonalidad, siguradong makakasalamuha nila ang mga artista.
May kani-kanyang paglalarawan ang grupo tungkol sa mga personalidad. May nang-iisnab ng mga fans, meron namang very generous sa pagpaparetrato, may mga artistang ma-PR at mas marami ang wala.
Hindi nila makakalimutan ang kabaitan ng mag-asawang Robin Padilla at Mariel Rodriguez. Hindi na raw magandang PR lang ang maitatawag nila sa ugaling meron ang action star, pagiging mapagkumbaba ‘yun, pagkakaroon ng magandang puso.
“Ibang klase si Robin. Wala siyang binibigo. Siya pa ang humihila kay Mariel para makipag-pose sila sa mga fans. Kahit si Mariel, mabait din, walang-wala siyang kasupladahan.
“Mula nu’n hanggang ngayon, hindi nagbabago ang ugali ni Robin, napaka-humble pa rin niya, walang kaangasan,” kuwento ng mga kababayan nating nagtatrabaho sa paliparan.
By: Cristy Fermin
iOKkiN Im grateful for the article post.Really thank you! Want more.
Muchos Gracias for your article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
It as a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to
It as really a nice as well as useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this kind of useful information with us. Please retain us informed such as this. Thanks with regard to sharing.
Major thankies for the article post.Really looking forward to read more.
standard parts you happen to be familiar with but might not know how to utilize properly, along with other unique offerings in the car that ensure it is more hard to.
Major thankies for the blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on
Very informative article.Really thank you! Awesome.
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
Very good blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
This is my first time visit at here and i am genuinely impressed to read all at one place.
Some really nice stuff on this website , I enjoy it.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this article and the rest of the website is really good.
There as certainly a great deal to learn about this topic. I love all of the points you made.
worldwide hotels in one click Three more airlines use RoutesOnline to launch RFP to airports
I think this is a real great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Its hard to find good help I am constantnly saying that its hard to procure good help, but here is
your useful info. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.
pretty helpful material, overall I believe this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Im thankful for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the website is extremely good.
Would you make a list of all of all your public pages like
you might have a fantastic weblog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Major thankies for the post.Thanks Again. Will read on
Im thankful for the blog post. Keep writing.
There is clearly a lot to identify about this. I assume you made some nice points in features also.
There as noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure good factors in features also.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I truly appreciate this article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Some truly excellent blog posts on this internet site, regards for contribution. The key to everything is patience. You get the chicken by hatching the egg, not by smashing it. by Arnold Glasgow.
It as laborious to search out knowledgeable folks on this matter, but you sound like you comprehend what you are speaking about! Thanks
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my blog?
Really informative article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
What as up, I just wanted to mention, I disagree. Your post doesn at make any sense.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thank you ever so for you article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Looking around I like to look around the online world, often I will go to Digg and follow thru
I think this is a real great article. Will read on
LOUIS VUITTON WALLET ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Thanks so much for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!