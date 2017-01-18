Daddy Bae controversy

Claire Bautista
Ang dakilang ama naman ni Alden Richards ang bina-bash ngayon. Masyado raw ma-epal si Daddy Bae.ENTERTAINMENT Alden (Facebook page) Ang dapat daw maging papel nito ay ang gabayan ang kanyang anak, pero sumosobra na si Mr. Richard Faulkerson, nakikipagsagutan na raw sa mga bashers.

Maaasahan na ang ganito. Kapag sikat ang artista ay malalagay sa alanganin ang lahat ng kanyang mga mahal sa buhay. Kahit maganda naman ang intensiyon ay nabibigyan ng ibang kulay.

Malasakit at pagmamahal lang naman sa kanyang anak ang pinalulutang ng ama ni Alden, gusto lang nitong ipagtanggol ang binata sa kung anu-anong tsismis, pero pagiging masyadong pakialamero na ang dating nu’n para sa iba.

Tuloy ay maraming nagkokomento na nakasisira ito sa career ng kanyang anak, nagiging negatibo raw tuloy ang imahe ni Alden dahil sa sobrang pagka-stage father ni Mr. Faulkerson, kailangang habang maaga pa ay balansehin na ang sitwasyon.

Maganda ang motibo ng ama ni Alden, anak nito ang inilalagay sa hindi magandang posisyon ng ibang tao, kaya sino pa ba ang unang-unang magtatanggol sa anak kundi ang kanyang magulang?

Pero kailangang hinay-hinay lang, gawin lang ang tama at nararapat, huwag na kasing pinapansin ang mga negatibong sinasabi ng iba tungkol kay Alden dahil kilala naman ng kanyang pamilya ang tunay na pagkatao ng Pambansang Bae.

‘Yun ang pinakamahalaga.

-o0o-

ENTERTAINMENT Mariel at Robin (Instagram account)Sa isang umpukan ng mga kababayan nating nagtatrabaho sa airport ay naging paksa ang mga artistang nakakaengkuwentro nila sa paliparan.

Lahat ng nangingibang-bansa ay sa kanila dumadaan, walang ibang lulusutan ang mga pesonalidad, siguradong makakasalamuha nila ang mga artista.

May kani-kanyang paglalarawan ang grupo tungkol sa mga personalidad. May nang-iisnab ng mga fans, meron namang very generous sa pagpaparetrato, may mga artistang ma-PR at mas marami ang wala.

Hindi nila makakalimutan ang kabaitan ng mag-asawang Robin Padilla at Mariel Rodriguez. Hindi na raw magandang PR lang ang maitatawag nila sa ugaling meron ang action star, pagiging mapagkumbaba ‘yun, pagkakaroon ng magandang puso.

“Ibang klase si Robin. Wala siyang binibigo. Siya pa ang humihila kay Mariel para makipag-pose sila sa mga fans. Kahit si Mariel, mabait din, walang-wala siyang kasupladahan.

“Mula nu’n hanggang ngayon, hindi nagbabago ang ugali ni Robin, napaka-humble pa rin niya, walang kaangasan,” kuwento ng mga kababayan nating nagtatrabaho sa paliparan.

By: Cristy Fermin

