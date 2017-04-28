D3 Marine thumps Palm East in FMBL opening

DUBAI – The Filipino Marine Basketball League (FMBL), with the cooperation of the Filipino Yacht Association (FYA), has recently opened its Intercolor Summer Cup season 3 at Raffles World Academy, wherein the mighty D3 Marine easily thumped Palm East with 41-34 final score.

A total of nine teams registered for the new season, all members are working in the marine industry in the UAE.

In the opening of the new season, a lot of activities was conducted including the traditional parade of athletes and the search for the best muse.

For this edition, the nine teams are IMG Boats LLC, Fayooka, King Fishers, D3 Marine, Al Kamda Raiders, Kaplog, Palm East, Palm West, and Thermotech.

At the opening salvo, D3 Marine unwrapped the curtain with 5-point initial advantage against Palm East.

Taking the imbalanced play of Palm East, D3 Marine consistently took down several rebounds to further control the game. Boni Tabiano of D3 Marine and his team were played more confidently in the succeeding quarters as they already foresaw their victory.

Jojo Saguiped of Palm East tried to rally his team but the group effort wasn’t enough.

D3 finished the fourth quarter with 41-34 final score.

On the second game, IMG Boats won against Kaplog with 7-point difference.

Jared Araneta of D3 Marine and Aldrin Medina of IMG Boats were hailed as the Best Players.

“We are happy to work with FYA.

“The team and attendance have been growing every season and we are thankful for our sponsors for that,” Richard Nevalga, FMBL commissioner, said.

Games will be played every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 pm to 11 pm at the same venue.