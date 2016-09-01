Cwikwin marks second year; plans to expand in PH

United Arab Emirates’ online hub for contest, Cwikwin, has celebrated its second year anniversary at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Dubai last Wednesday, August 24.

“It has been two years since we launched in this market. It is indeed an honor for a young startup like us to succeed so rapidly, but the secret to Cwikwin is the team,” the mobile app Co-Founder Kishore Chand said.

The online contest platform allows user to redeem gifts worth between AED 200 to AED 2,500.

A play on the words “quick” and “win,” the mobile app lets users win prizes by answering a few questions about the brand.

According to Chand, the mobile app provides a direct solution to a constant business dilemma – how to generate new consumer interest and easily get the product directly in their hands.

In its two years in the business industry, the app has been revamped based on feedbacks from its subscribers, and it allows the users to have more interactions.

“. . . In the process, we have also given the app a gamified look. The new look and feel will help brands to kick start a relationship with people by giving them free stuff. We are taking it to a whole new level with the revamp,” Chand added.

He also mentioned that they are planning to launch the mobile app in the Philippines after three months as part of their expansion.

In the course of two years, Cwikwin has attracted 100,000 users and had over 200 contests, and secured $1 million in funding to date.

Since it was launched, the brand engagement has grown four times with its registered user base in the last six months and currently growing at over 15 percent month on month.

Catering to over 100 nationalities, Cwikwin is a massive hit to Filipinos, Indians, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis.

Jumbo Electronics, Souq.com, Sony, Masafi, Zomato and Aster Healthcare are just few of the companies that give away prizes through Cwikwin.