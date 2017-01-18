Criminal offense for fraud

Atty. Barney, I gave my friend money amounting to AED 100,000 for his car dealing business. We have a written contract for this. He keeps on assuring me that he already purchased cars using the money and several buyers were already interested. However, I suddenly found out that he has been using the money for another purpose. When I confronted him about it, he told me that he used the money for the hospitalization of his mother. Aside from getting my money back, I want to put him in jail. Can I file a criminal case for fraud against him? – Fritz

Fraud, under Article 399 of the UAE Penal Code, takes place when any individual induces another person to part with his money or property through fraudulent or deceptive means, such as the use of fake names or personalities, fake documents, or other false pretentions. A person found guilty of fraud is punished by up to 1 month to 3 years prison sentence or fine.

Fraud is present when the victim relies on the fake documents or false pretenses to part with his money. It is essential in fraud cases to prove that without that fraudulent means undertaken by the accused, the victim would not part with his money. If the victim gives the other person his money knowingly and voluntarily, as in the case of a loan contract, then there is no fraud.

In your case, it is clear that you voluntarily loaned your friend money. Unless the written contract states that you are an investor in the car dealing business or that the money is to be used for the sole purpose of financing the car business, then it will be difficult to prove that there is fraud. As such, the best remedy is to file a civil case for collection of money against your friend.

Resignation during probation period

Atty. Barney, I am currently working as a cashier under a limited contract. If I resigned during my probation period, what are the charges that the company can impose on me? Will I be liable to pay anything? – Jenkins

If you resign during your probation period, an automatic 1 year labor ban will be imposed. Meaning, you cannot work for a private company within 1 year.

Furthermore, the company can also ask that you pay them as compensation for damages an amount equivalent to 45 days of your total salary. This can be deducted from your final pay. Finally, should you decide to go back to the Philippines after you resign, any expenses for your repatriation will no longer be on the account of your employer.

Benefits after resignation

Atty. Barney, I have been working for my company for 3 years and 10 months. In the event that I resign, what are the benefits that I am entitled to receive under the law? – Jocelyn

As a general rule, an employee is entitled to the following benefits:

• Payments for overtime or any balance of wages due and not yet paid;

• Payments equivalent to the balance of unutilised leave;

• Repatriation expenses, subject to the employee not being in violation or in breach of either the law or the employment contract; and

• End of service gratuity.

If you resign before the end of your contract, the following rules shall apply with regard your end of service gratuity:

Limited Contract:

o Not entitled to any end of service gratuity unless employee worked for 5 consecutive years

Unlimited Contract:

o Entitled to 1/3 of gratuity if employee worked for 1 to less than 3 years

o Entitled to 2/3 of gratuity if employee worked for 3-5 years

o Entitled to full gratuity if worked for more than 5 years

