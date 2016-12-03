Credit card issues at the Philippine embassy

DUBAI – The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi earlier this month held a forum focusing on credit card issues at its premises.

The forum was also conducted in cooperation with the Philippine Ladies Circle (PLC) – Abu Dhabi which is spearheaded by Yoko Ramos-Vingno, the other half of the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno Jr.

It was attended by Embassy personnel, leaders and representative of the Filipino communities in the capital, members of the PLC and other invited guests.

Speakers of the event were Gay Marie Jumuad, administration manager at the Asian Philippine Medical Center and executive member of the Bayanihan Council; Dina Bonus, managing director of the Fine Touch Ladies Salon and senior officer for Learning and Development of the First Gulf Bank Business School; Elham Ali Al Tunaiji, branch manager at the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and vice chairman of the Philippine Business Council in Abu Dhabi.

Jumuad shared an inspiring story of a woman who struggled with credit card issues and how the woman found new meaning and purpose in life while dealing with her problem.

Bonus, on the other hand, specifically gave a lecture on Debt Burden Ratio.

Tunaiji, meanwhile, shared ideas on facilities and debt management.

For her part, Yoko said the forum was organized for expats to weigh the pros and cons of acquiring credit cards.

“We also have to know kung hanggang saan ang limitation natin kapag gumagamit tayo ng credit card,” she said noting that it’s fine to have a card as long as the money is used for important things.

Yoko also said that one should use credit cards if there are pressing conditions such as emergencies.

“Nabalitaan kong maraming may problema nito, not only Filipinos kahit ibang lahi. Mas maganda kung tayong mga Filipino [will] help each other and also to spread this word,” she added.

In his remarks, Constancio said that the activity was conducted as part of Embassy’s financial literacy program for its personnel, their dependents and OFWs based in the Capital.