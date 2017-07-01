Cravia beats Muncherie in Tropahan tilt

Better late than never! This is the cry of Cravia after they beat Muncherie, 57-52, in last Friday’s basketball match in PEBA Class E Tropahan 5’9” division at the Dubai Sports World.

Cravia was given a 10-minute grace period to complete their initial five and luckily completed it before the start the game. Consecutive layups by Cravia’s Jerick Bautista opened the curtain followed by the wide-open jump shots of teammates Steve Cortez and Jerkins Bartolo, making 18-14 advantage in the first frame. Bautista’s baskets produced 6 points while Cortez and Jerkin made 5 points.

Muncherie’s coach Raniel Toledo made an effort to wake up his players against Cravia’s widening lead in the second quarter. Jerry Mia put in through hook shots to contribute 9 points while teammate Arvy Agarin added baskets to end the second quarter with a 1-point advantage, 31-30.

In the third quarter, Muncherie worked on their defense to block the basket attempts of Cravia which led to steals and fast break points and together with the outside shooting of Arnel Alfonso enabled them to recaptured the lead, 40-37.

Playing on a revised game plan of coach Jheboy Alarca, Cravia boys captured the lead as they fired a series of baskets inside the shaded lane and forced turnovers in the last 1:30 minutes, dismantling the hope of Muncherie, 57-52.