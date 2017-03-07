Cozmo Travel launches B2B trade portal for travel industry operators in UAE

DUBAI – Cozmo Travel has recently announced the launch of B2B trade portal www.travtrolley.com for local travel and tourism industry operators in the country.

The portal offers single login and account to manage end-to-end travel requirements including UAE visas, airline bookings, hotels and car rentals worldwide.

The user-friendly interface was developed to empower both travel agencies and corporates in the UAE and GCC region.

“We are proud to launch the B2B trade portal for the travel sector operators in the UAE.

“This is another milestone achievement for Cozmo Travel that allows us to spearhead the industry by incorporating online innovations to serve our customers well. We have also signed a contract with Taiwan Tourism Board with a range of joint promotions to increase tourism and visibility of Taiwan through Cozmo Travel network,” Jamal Abdul Nazar, CEO of Cozmo Travel said in a press conference on Tuesday, March 07, at the Crown Plaza in Deira, Dubai.

He added that the new online platform will be a pioneering initiative in the UAE’s travel and tourism industry.

“We also plan to expand this initiative to other GCC countries. The B2B portal provides both inbound and outbound holiday packages across the globe based on various seasons and interests,” he said.

Cozmo Travel is a member of the Air Arabia Group and a leading management company in the region.