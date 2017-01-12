Coup rumors cause jitters in Manila

For the past two months Manila was abound with rumors of plots to oust President Rodrigo Duterte. Among the first to hit the rumor mill was an allegation made by Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco Jr., who said on September 30, 2016 that there were plans by the “Yellow Group” – in reference to the Liberal Party and supporters of former president Benigno Aquino III — and some rich businessmen to oust Duterte and install Vice President Leni Robredo as president.
The “Dutertards,” as Duterte’s supporters are called, also circulated a text message, saying, “Magdalo group led by Trillanes and Alejano has started preparing a coup.” The Magdalo Group is now a party-list represented by Rep. Gary Alejano in the House of Representatives. Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV – who led the Oakwood Mutiny against then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo in 2003 — denied the allegations, saying: “I maintain my position that there is no need to oust President Duterte because he is already self-destructing.” Touché!
Evasco claimed that the plotters failed because they didn’t have an “armed component” to pursue their plans. He said that they then went “international.” That’s when then US President Barack Obama, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, and the European Union (EU) wanted to investigate Duterte on alleged human rights violations based on the drug-related extrajudicial killings in the Philippines, which is now 6,000… and counting.
Goldberg Plan
It didn’t take long before another plot surfaced… a big one! According to an article, “US ex-envoy plotting Duterte fall,” written by The Manila Times’ editor-in-chief Dr. Dante A. Ang on December 27, 2016, The Manila Times received a document from a source saying that Philip Goldberg, former US Ambassador to the Philippines, had left behind a “blueprint to undermine Duterte.” The blueprint outlines a strategic recommendation to the US State Department for the ultimate removal of Duterte from office. It lists strategies to undermine and oust Duterte within a timetable of one-and-a-half years.
To bring down Duterte, the Goldberg plan “calls for stoking public dissatisfaction with the President over unfulfilled election promises, isolating the Philippines from the rest of the ASEAN by extending military assistance to member countries except the Philippines, and/or through economic ‘blackmail’ that aims to limit trade by some ASEAN member countries with the Philippines.” While the blueprint did not mention Duterte’s “war on drugs,” it stated: “Duterte’s political allies are privately concerned over his shift in foreign policy.” Further, it stated: “Central among these allies is former President Fidel Ramos, who was crucial to Duterte’s election victory, but has distanced himself from Duterte in the wake of tensions with Washington.”
The blueprint also revealed that Goldberg called for Washington to launch a series of “socio-economic-political-
In response to The Manila Times report, the US Embassy in Manila and US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel issued statements denying the news report. “These allegations of a blueprint are false. No such blueprint exists,” Russel said.
Vice President Leni Robredo also issued a statement, saying: “I am not aware of, much less am I involved in, any effort to ‘oust’ the President. Furthermore, I categorically deny joining rallies that called for the President’s ouster.” She continued: “Criticism is not conspiracy, and the administration is well advised to stop seeing ‘plots’ behind every unflattering news report, irate citizens’ assembly, or angry Facebook post.”
Robredo said that her criticisms of Duterte came about as a “reaction to Duterte’s own actions and statements.” Among her criticisms are: ongoing extrajudicial killings, proposed restoration of the death penalty, Marcos burial at the Libingan Ng Mga Bayani (Heroes’ Cemetery), and retreat from the West Philippine Sea claims.
Concessions to China
The following day, December 28, an interesting article appeared on the World Socialist Web Site, which said: “On December 19, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua made an unannounced visit to the presidential palace of Malacañang during which he extended an offer to Duterte of a soft-loan of $500 million in addition to $14 million worth of military equipment. Duterte declared that he would set aside the ruling against China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea handed down by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague earlier this year, and was interested in pursuing joint oil exploration with China in the South China Sea.
“That afternoon, Duterte delivered a speech attended by the newly appointed US ambassador to Manila Sung Kim, responding to the US deferment of aid payment. He told the ambassador to “shut up, shut up. I do not need your assistance … China is going to release to me 50 billion, go home, I do not need your aid.”
Revolutionary change
But what I find quite intriguing is Carmen Pedrosa’s column, “My New Year’s wish for our country,” in The Philippine Star (January 1, 2017). She said that Congressman Roger Mercado, Chairman of the Committee of Constitutional Amendments, asked her whether it is necessary to amend or revise the Constitution?
Pedrosa said, “What bothers me is more fundamental. It is a misunderstanding if we draw up a Constitution before we fix the country’s elite dominance. We are being misled by thinking that drawing up a new Constitution will change that. That is putting the cart before the horse. The cart is the new Constitution but it can only move with a horse driving it. The horse is revolutionary change either as a government with revolutionary powers or, God forbid, a bloody revolution. The cart will not move if there is no horse.” Hmm…
It’s interesting that Pedrosa offered only two options: (1) Government with revolutionary powers, or (2) Bloody revolution, which I find akin to be too narrow a path to take. In both options, martial law is the necessary vehicle to achieve the desired outcome. In my opinion, the third option (3) is a Constitutional Convention that would draft a new constitution that will be approved by the people through a referendum, which begs the question: Would Duterte go along with this option?
Ides of January
Many people believe that Duterte is toying with the idea of declaring martial law to implement the first option or the second option if there is resistance. The only problem is that the 1987 Constitution doesn’t give the president a carte blanche authority to impose martial law. The Supreme Court or Congress can override him after 60 days, which Duterte had made known that he doesn’t like. But who is there to oppose him if he abolishes Congress and the Supreme Court?
At the end of the day, one wonders whether martial law would happen or not? And if it were going to happen, when would it be? Of the 12 months of 2017, in my opinion, the most likely month would be January. Why? Well, for one thing, it’s the first month. Secondly, like they say, “Strike while the iron is hot.” With all the plots and counter-plots going on, somebody would seize the opportunity. If not Duterte, somebody else might… or would. And thirdly, with China providing $14 million worth of weapons, it makes one wonder: What would the weapons be used for… or against whom? Nobody is invading the Philippines; but the weapons could come in handy if Duterte is going to declare martial law.
With all the coup rumors causing jitters in Manila, beware the ides of January.
By: Perry Diaz (PerryDiaz@gmail.com)
OqZ5dz Very neat article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Hey, thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Great.
You can definitely see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
pretty handy stuff, overall I think this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Fantastic blog article. Will read on…
wow, awesome blog post.Much thanks again. Great.
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day. It as always exciting to read through content from other writers and practice something from their web sites.
I really liked your post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Interesting article. Were did you got all the information from?
You can certainly see your expertise in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Very informative article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Someone essentially help to make significantly posts I’d
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Appreciate it!
I value the article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
This unique blog is definitely educating as well as diverting. I have chosen many interesting stuff out of this blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!
It as exhausting to find knowledgeable individuals on this topic, however you sound like you already know what you are speaking about! Thanks
Enjoyed every bit of your blog article.Thanks Again. Great.
wow, awesome article post. Much obliged.
Loving the info on this website , you have done outstanding job on the blog posts.
Im thankful for the post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Some truly prize blog posts on this internet site , bookmarked.
Im inquisitive should any individual ever endure what individuals post? The web never was like which, except in which recently it as got become much better. What do you think?
Really enjoyed this article post. Awesome.
wow, awesome blog.Really thank you! Will read on…
Very informative article. Much obliged.
Just Browsing While I was surfing yesterday I saw a great post concerning
You ought to take part in a contest for among the most effective blogs on the web. I will suggest this internet website!
Some genuinely superb content on this site, regards for contribution.
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Watch the strategies presented continue reading to discover and just listen how to carry out this amazing like you organize your company at the moment. educational
Useful information. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I am stunned why this twist of fate did not happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the best sites on the net.
I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Lovely site! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
MAC MAKEUP WHOLESALE ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)
Terrific paintings! This is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)
Thanks again for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
What if I told you that knowledge is power and the only thing standing inside your strategy is reading the remaining of this article Not fake
Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a part of your post to my website?
Thank you ever so for you article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I cannot thank you enough for the article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Fantastic article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Music began playing when I opened up this web page, so annoying!
Say, you got a nice blog post. Much obliged.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
So happy to possess located this publish.. Terrific opinions you have got here.. I enjoy you showing your perspective.. of course, analysis is paying off.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.
I truly appreciate this article post.Much thanks again. Great.