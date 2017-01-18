Cop in Korean’s kidnapping surrenders

DUBAI — The policeman who was tagged in the abduction of South Korean businessman in Angeles City in October turned himself in to authorities early Monday, January 16.

In a gmanetwork.com report, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II was quoted as saying that Senior Police Officer 3 Ricky Sta. Isabel sought “voluntary protective custody” from the National Bureau of Investigation.

Isabel is facing kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges for the abduction of South Korean Jee Ick Joo.

The Philippine National Police earlier said that Sta. Isabel was identified as among several men who was seen in security camera footages as shoving Jee into a waiting vehicle. Anti-Kidnapping Group investigators were also able to established Sta. Isabel’s presence at the crime scene before, during and after the kidnapping based on CCTV footages, visitor’s logbook, and testimony of security guards.

By: Jamie Marie Elona