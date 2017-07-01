Control who views your Instagram posts now

DUBAI – Photo-sharing app Instagram is currently testing its newest feature called “Favorites” which would allow users to customize who can view their stories or regular posts.

According to a theverge.com report, the social media app is attempting to improve on earlier social network friend lists, encouraging them to post more often by giving them more control over their audience.

This feature is similar to Facebook’s customize setting under Post. In Facebook, it allows users to post status to a specific group of friends depending on the user’s choice.

Same as with the latter, Instagram will also allow soon (if it pushes through) users to customize which followers can see their posts or stories.

So if you have a follower who keeps on writing irrelevant comments to your post, then you might approve of this new feature.

If one accesses this, he’ll see a small green “favorites” badge on the post.

If one adds or removes a user to the group, the user will not get notified, but they’ll know if they belong to the user’s “favorites” list.

The media report stated that there is no limit on the number of people the user can add.

According to Robby Stein, product lead at Instagram, their ultimate goal is “strengthening relationships through shared experiences.”

“The best version of Instagram is one where you feel closer to the people you are connected to because you’re on Instagram together than you would on any other product in the world.

“Even if you live all over the world, you feel like you’re with them.

“That’s something we want to drive as the core focus of the product,” he added.