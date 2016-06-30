I-Connect disconnects Dubai All-Stars, 70-59

I-CONNECT disconnected Dubai All-Stars with an 11-point victory at PEBA’s Ramadan Cup Class D’ 5’8” below division held last Friday at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall.

At the beginning of the match, I-Connect already executed its propensity as its players threw series of lay-ups and field goals, taking a six-point advantage in the first quarter, 27-21. I-Connect’s Jeck Martinez put in 10 points by forcing his strong drives to overrun Dubai All-Stars’ defense.

The second quarter was an easy scoring quarter for I-Connect as it continued to inflate its lead in the first five minutes, dumping 10-points to Dubai All-Stars. However, in the second half of the quarter, Dubai All-Stars suddenly loaded the bombs to overpower I-Connect with a 15-12 run through the efforts of Jomar Ramin, but still went short as the quarter ended up in favor of I-Connect, 39-36.

In the third salvo, bonus scores from free throws of Jeff Arceo allowed I-Connect to maintain its lead as Dubai All-Stars was outshined due to its foul errors, letting I-Connect to increase the lead, 54-48.

I-Connect continued its intensive attacks by putting in from fast breaks and easy lay-ups over the unsettled Dubai All-Stars pulling away from the game at 70-59.