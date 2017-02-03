Confirmed: Mayweather, McGregor fight on

DUBAI – Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the ring for a bout with UFC champion Conor McGregor in the coming months.

The most awaited fight will sensationally end Mayweather’s retirement when he faces the Irish professional mixed martial artist.

“I believe the fight could happen. He’s a tough competitor and has proved throughout the years in the UFC that he can fight standing up.

“So we’ll just have to see what the future holds. Hopefully we can make the fight happen,” Mayweather told Showtime in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 28.

Mayweather’s comment was uttered after McGregor addressed the subject of a fight in an interview with MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani.

“The fight is being more than explored. That fight has been in the works for a while now. It’s a fight the people want. It’s the fight I want!” McGregor said.

He also believed that the fight could happen as early as the end of 2017.

Mayweather, on the other hand, added that fans want the fight to happen “so let’s give the fans what they want to see.”

In a telegraph.co.uk report, Mayweather said that the weight for the contest would be between 145lb and 150lb and added: “I don’t know [when will it be]. I need to communicate with my team, the fight hasn’t been made [official] yet, but it is all about entertainment so hopefully we can make it happen.”

