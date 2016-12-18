A confirmation? Jessy Mendiola says ‘yes’ to Luis Manzano

DUBAI — Jessy Mendiola gave Luis Manzano a “yes” on game show “Family Feud”, which what could be the much-awaited confirmation of their rumored romantic relationship.

Jessy was in the show as one of the players for Team Chinoy, featuring cast members of the upcoming movie “Mano Po 7: Chinoy”, going against players from “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2.”

The sweet moments between the two started when Luis welcomed Jessy to the show.

“Kasi never pa tayong nagkakasama sa Family Feud. Nagkasama lang tayo sa ‘Deal or No Deal’. So, gusto kitang i-welcome. Yung tamang welcome ng Family Feud,” Luis said in a copy of the episode shared by abs-cbn.com.

Luis then walked towards Jessy, stood behind her back, and then wrapped his arms around her, while saying “welcome to Family Feud.”

Jessy didn’t say anything, but showed a sweet smile following the hug.

The next part of the video showed Jessy being asked about them being the next to get married, and she said: “Patience is a virtue.”

He then greeted Jessy, whom he called Chopie as his term of endearment, a happy birthday, and asked her what was the best gift that she had received on her special day.

Jessy said: “E di ikaw.”

Luis asked why, and she said: “kasi pinapasaya mo ako.”

In the last part of the video, it showed Jessy in the Fast Money Round of the game with Luis standing beside her.

He was supposed to ask a question for the game, but instead asked something related to their relationship.

“Chopie, unang katanungan ay mahal mo ba ako?”

Apparently caught by surprise, Jessy had a good laugh, and answered: “Oo. Oo. Kasi naman e! Seryoso na ako, e!”

He then kissed her on her head, and apparently went on with the real questions.

Luis and Jessy had been sharing sweet pictures of them on their personal social media accounts, but had never really confirmed, or denied that they are in a romantic relationship.

Despite the absence of confirmation, Jessy had previously admitted that they are dating and had also said in one interview that she would be willing to get married to Luis.

In an interview over “Tonight With Boy Abunda” in October, Boy asked her if she and Luis are officially in a relationship.

She didn’t answer the question with a “yes” or a “no” but said “what you see, is what you get.”

“We are very much happy . . . kung saan kami pupunta basta magkasama kami. Yun na yon.

“Dapat s’ya ang tanungin niyo,” she said.

Boy then asked: “If there is one person, if there is one man, who you will marry at this point in your life, would that be Luis?”

Jessy answered: “Yes.”