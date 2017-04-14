Concept BIG Brands Carnival 2017 Shopping Extravaganza with Leading Global Brands opened with an overwhelming response

Consumers shopped alongside the one & only Bollywood’s “Govinda” and some got a chance to take selfies with the star

Dubai-UAE, 13 April, 2017 – The Concept BIG Brands Carnival (CBBC), UAE’s largest fashion and beauty event inaugurated its 54th shopping extravaganza today , with the special appearance by Govinda, Bollywood’s veteran who graced the occasion. CBBC is a consumer trade show that invites UAE’s residents and tourists to visit and avail of discounts up to a staggering 90 percent across an array of high-end global brands. The event is on till 17th April, strategically held at Sheikh Maktoum Hall, Dubai World Trade Centre, with free entry to everyone.

As part of the mega promotion, everyone visiting CBBC had the opportunity to take advantage of these mega reductions across a range of over 300 world-class brands and products – such as Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Emporio Armani, Nike, Vintage, Michael Kors, Versace, Calvin Klein and many more for shoppers to revel across.

Commenting on this strategic platform, Mr. Vijay Samyani – Founder and Managing Director of Concept Brands Group says: “UAE has been a very promising market and we have witnessed substantial growth over the past few years. As a platform that is conceptualized for the best benefit of consumers and brand retailers, CBBC bridges demand and supply of high-end brands in our market. Over the 13 years, CBBC has attracted over a million shoppers from GCC with participation from hundreds of international brands. This year, we expect about 80,000 shoppers and we are all set to make their experience an unforgettable one.”

“We are confident that this platform plays a key role on the overall shopping experience offered to the region and are excited to be part of the economic growth of UAE’s retail sector, which is expected to reach UAE Dirhams 200 billion by end of this year and forecasted to grow by five per cent on average each year – according to an analysis by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.” Vijay concluded.

As a partner to numerous world renowned brands, CBBC is stocked with a range of products from all the leading brands.