How to compute gratuity pay? | Pwede bang ikaltas sa sweldo ang gastos sa visa?

How to compute gratuity pay?

Atty. Barney, I’m planning to file my resignation. How do I compute my gratuity pay? Will there be a difference in the computation if I resign or get terminated? Thank you so much and more power to you! – Jam

In case of resignation:

– No gratuity pay if period of service is less than one year.

– Seven days’ pay for every year of service, if period of service is one to three years.

– 14 days’ pay for every year of service, if period of service is more than 3 to 5 years.

– 21 days’ pay for the first five years plus 30 days’ pay for each additional year, if period of service exceeds five years, provided total gratuity shall not exceed two year’s pay.

In case of termination by employer (without employee’s fault):

– No gratuity pay if period of service is less than one year.

– 21 days’ pay for every year of service, if period of service is one to five years.

– 21 days’ pay for the first five years plus 30 days’ pay for each additional year, if period of service exceeds five years, provided total gratuity shall not exceed two years’ pay.

If employee resigns and his contract is limited, he will not get any gratuity pay unless his continuous period of service exceeds five years.

Pwede bang ikaltas sa sweldo ang gastos sa visa?

Atty. Barney, nag-resign po ako ayon sa content ng aking employment contract. Tinanggap naman po ito ng aking amo pero kailangan ko raw pong bayaran ang ginastos niya sa aking visa at plane ticket dahil wala pa raw po akong dalawang taon sa kumpanya niya. Tama po ba ito Atty.? – DJ

Labag sa Article 6 ng Ministerial Order 52 of 1989 ang pagsingil sa empleyado ng mga ginastos ng kanyang employer para sa visa, plane ticket at iba pang mga recruitment expenses. Hindi ka rin dapat pagbayarin sa iyong labor card.