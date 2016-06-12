Compensation to employer in lieu of notice | Criminal punishment for eating or drinking during Ramadan

Atty. Barney Almazar
Omaga Diaz reportingCompensation to employer in lieu of notice

Atty. Barney, I was not able to finish rendering my 30-day notice with my previous company although I properly submitted a resignation letter to our HR Manager which she duly approved. As per my final settlement computation, a deduction was made amounting to 20 days of my salary. Our HR Manager said that the deduction was made as a penalty for not completing the advised 30-day notice period. Was she correct for the deduction despite her approval made on my resignation letter? – Bernie

Your HR Manager was correct for the deduction made on your final pay.

Article 119 of the UAE Labor Code provides that if the employer or the employee has failed to serve notice to the other party for termination of the contract or has reduced the notice period, the party obliged to serve the notice shall pay to the other party an indemnity called “compensation in lieu of notice,” and it is incurred by the other party as a result of failure to give notice or for reduction of said period, and the indemnity shall be equal to the employee’s pay for the notice period in full or in proportion to the diminished part. Since you failed to report for the remaining 20 days of your notice period, the company is allowed to deduct salary for such period. Your employer may have approved your resignation letter, however, you should have completed your 30-day notice as advised.

Criminal punishment for eating or drinking during Ramadan

Atty. Barney, please advise me and our fellow Filipinos on related laws about fasting, which will serve as our guide during this holy month of Ramadan. Thank you very much. – Jessie

According to Article 313 of the UAE Penal Code, detention for a period not exceeding one month or a fine not exceeding AED 1,000 shall be inflicted upon whoever:

1. Consumes food, beverages or other breakfast items publicly during the day time of the fasting month;

2. Compels, incites or assists in such publicity.

Moreover, the public place where such acts are practiced may be closed for a period not exceeding one month.

Article 314 provides that the Minister of Interior, in coordination with the competent municipalities, shall order the closure of any such public places during the day time of the fasting month to ensure prevention of publicity referred to in Article 313.

The person in charge of the public place shall be punished by the penalty provided for in the preceding Article 313 if he acts in violation of the closure order.

