Coming to work under alcohol intoxication | Escape | Cancellation due to more than 6 months of absence

Atty. Barney, I am an avid reader of your column here in Kabayan Weekly. I hope you could also give us the rules concerning employees coming to work under alcohol intoxication. I know that this is prohibited in our company and must be put to a stop. – Charlie

According to Article 120 of the Labor Code, an employer may dismiss the employee without notice if he is found drunk or under the influence of drugs during working hours.

Employers may also prohibit entry of intoxicated employees under Article 99, to wit:

“Employers, agents of the employers or any other persons having authority on employees may not permit entry of any kind of alcoholic drinks into the places of business for consumption thereat, and they may not permit entrance into or stay at the establishment any intoxicated person.”

Finally, alcohol consumption may only be made in designated bars and places. Non-Muslims must have a valid liquor license to consume alcohol, even if done in the privacy of their homes.

Escape report

Atty. Barney, I have stopped working for more than seven days without notifying my employer of my whereabouts. My workmate told me that our employer will file an escape report against me. What is an escape report? Will I be issued an escape report if I simply did not come to work for more than seven days? What should they provide so that an escape report may be filed against me? – Lorena

Your employer may file an escape report against you if you have stopped working for more than seven consecutive days. This will be issued by the Ministry of Labor upon acceptance of an escape report registration.

First article of Ministerial Resolution No. (721) states: “An escape report is applied in case of a worker who has stopped working for more than seven consecutive days if the employer pledged that he does not know his whereabouts or has legitimate reason for his absence.”

Your employer must necessarily submit the following under Second article of the Ministerial resolution:

“Second article

The following are necessary to accept the registration of an escape report:

1. The facility shall complete the data of the escape report form, signing and stamping the attached affidavit, and providing what proves payment of the fine, if due, and the requested banking surety in accordance with the provision of paragraph (2) below

2. The facility requesting the registration of the escape report shall submit a banking surety to the Ministry to the value of AED 3,000 for each worker it wishes to report, whether the facility was exempt from the general banking surety or not.”

Cancellation due to more than 6 months of absence

Atty. Barney, my officemate went on annual leave and has not yet returned to work for more than six months already. What existing laws would be relevant to the cancelation of his labor card? – Gary

According to the First article of Ministerial Resolution No. (500) for 2005 issued by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs on July 13, 2005, it was decided that the labor card of the worker who had left the country and had been abroad for six months or more shall be canceled, to wit:

“First article

The labor card of the worker who had left the country and had been abroad for six months or more shall be canceled based on the following conditions:

1. The employer submits the dismissal request according to the form set for that purpose, and after paying a fee of AED 200 for each worker to be dismissed at least six months from the date of the worker’s departure;

2. To provide proof for the worker’s departure from the country according to the statement of the Department of Naturalization and Residency, which is competent to prove the worker’s departure;

3. The competent employee at the Ministry shall confirm the expiry date of the worker’s labor card, whether through the card or from the Ministry’s database:

a. If the card expiry was prior to the worker’s departure out of the country, the fine shall be payable and the employer is obliged to pay the set fine.

b. If the card expiry was after the worker’s permanent departure and while the worker was abroad, the card shall be canceled without fine.”