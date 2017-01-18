Comelec finds data in unused SD cards

DUBAI — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday, January 16, found data in some supposedly unused vote counting machines readied for the previous national elections.
According to an abs-cbn.com report, data were found in at least 13 of the 26 SD cards that Comelec decrypted Monday noon. It also said 127 cards were also found to contain data.
The decryption of the memory cards, the report said, were done in the presence of several parties including representatives of losing vice presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who filed an electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.
While the Election Records and Statistics Department has not determined the exact contents of the cards, and whether it could have an effect on the election results, Marcos’ lawyer Vic Rodriguez was quoted as saying that the presence of data strengthened their claims that there was cheating in the previous polls.
By: Jamie Marie Elona
yaWfW9 Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post. Thank you for providing this information.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
I truly appreciate this blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Say, you got a nice article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
A round of applause for your post.Much thanks again. Great.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Thanks for the article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design.
There is certainly a lot to find out about this subject. I like all of the points you have made.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Utterly written articles , thanks for entropy.
Very good information. Lucky me I ran across your website by accident (stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!
The Birch of the Shadow I believe there may become a couple of duplicates, but an exceedingly handy listing! I have tweeted this. A lot of thanks for sharing!