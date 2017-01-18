Comelec finds data in unused SD cards

DUBAI — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday, January 16, found data in some supposedly unused vote counting machines readied for the previous national elections.

According to an abs-cbn.com report, data were found in at least 13 of the 26 SD cards that Comelec decrypted Monday noon. It also said 127 cards were also found to contain data.

The decryption of the memory cards, the report said, were done in the presence of several parties including representatives of losing vice presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. who filed an electoral protest against Vice President Leni Robredo.

While the Election Records and Statistics Department has not determined the exact contents of the cards, and whether it could have an effect on the election results, Marcos’ lawyer Vic Rodriguez was quoted as saying that the presence of data strengthened their claims that there was cheating in the previous polls.

By: Jamie Marie Elona