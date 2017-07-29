‘Come Hungry, Leave Happy’ at Rice Me Up

Attention all Pinoy foodies: there is a humble-but-hearty Pinoy karinderya in Dubai that offers a hearty buffet of Pinoy dishes that will bring us back home with each bite and sip.

Rice Me Up offers a buffet selection of eight home-style cooked dishes for foodies to mow down ‘til they reach their fill. The dishes change daily, offering food goers something new to expect every day. This food place is situated in one of Dubai’s ‘Pinoy-centric’ locations; it is right in the heart of Al Attar Building just in front of Burjuman Metro Station Gate 1 in Bur Dubai where it seems half of the population are Pinoys.

Some of their bestselling signature dishes include their version of Chicken Sisig, a yummy mélange of finely minced chicken and onions served in a sizzling platter; Bulalo, savory beef shanks cooked with its rich-tasting bone marrow and fat in steaming hot soup. And of course, a typical Pinoy karinderya would not be complete if there is no Sinigang, or any meat and veggies stewed in steaming hot tamarind soup.

Rice Me Up serves a delectable shrimp Sinigang.

The dishes can be ordered as meals served with rice, and your choice of cold drinks between ice tea or soda. There are also other meals on the menu to try like the Pinoy-favorite goto that you can pair with either a lumpia, or the yummy Longsilog.

And if you’re looking for some baked goods from home, Rice Me Up’s adjacent stall (which is also under the same management) sells superbly delicious rice cakes or bibingka in three kinds, and the Pinoy-favorite pan de sal.

Rice Me Up’s operations manager Daisy Galindez Calabia said that their growing number of patrons pay them a regular visit not only for their homes-style cooked meals, but also for their warm service that they provide to diners; just like what their tagline says, “come hungry, leave happy.”