– The artistic and God fearing person

Name: Collier Pingol

Age: 25

Height: 5’6”

Current Location: Al Nahda, Sharjah

Philippine Hometown: Quezon City

Hobbies: Reading the Bible, painting, sketching, singing, playing the guitar and playing table tennis

Job: Office Assistant

Company: The Box Self Storage LLC

One who considers himself as a man of God. He has a strong personality, our Branded Pinoy this week is Collier. Singing and playing the guitar are the things that make him happy. He is always thankful to the creator for giving him this talent. Sometimes, he joins singing contests and male pageants. Working as an office assistant, Collier always uses his creativity to make things light.

What’s inside your bag now?

When I go outside, I always bring some perfume, a table tennis paddle, table tennis ball, a pair of sunglasses, jacket, headset and coffee tumbler.

What’s inside your closet?

Ever since, I have been quite simple in terms of acquiring things. I have a collection of watches, a pile of clothes, my bible and devotion notebook. They are well organized inside my closet.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

Currently, I have a laptop, smartphone and notebook. These gadgets are very useful to my daily living. When I take the metro or bus, I can just plug in my earphones and listen to songs that I like. Oftentimes, I go live on Facebook and play my guitar. Some of my friends and viewers usually request a song to play.

What is your style of clothing?

As a typical Dubai guy, I also wear rugged outfits. Whenever I attend church gatherings, I opt to wear formal get ups. If it’s an ordinary day, I like to wear simple shirts and jeans.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

Levi’s jacket is always on the list! Everyone likes this brand, well at least I do. Simple shirts from the same brand is also my thing. In addition, I like Aeropostale shirts because they are very simple and I like the cotton fabric.

What is your favorite perfume?

I am honestly very picky in terms of choosing which perfume I am going to use. But so far Aficionado’s F2 kind of satisfy my demands. I like the smell, even at night I still can smell its scent.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

Nike and Jordan shoes, oh boy, they are my favorites.

Are you a shopaholic?

I don’t want to pretend but I’m not a shopaholic. I came to Dubai to earn more money not to splurge. I am just living a normal life, not extravagant like other people are.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

I always buy items that I, for sure, will be needing. Sometimes, I am forcing (just kidding) myself to buy some gifts if there’s an occasion like Christmas and birthday.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

Dove soap only. Period.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

A Branded Pinoy consist of the following qualities: unique, artistic, talented, and different from other ordinary OFW’s here in the country. He is ready to take any risk. He will be able to overcome every problem that he is facing and will be facing in the future.

By: Ryan Namia