Coco Martin at Julia Montes nakahanap na ng time para sa isa’t isa

May ka-chismacker kaming nagtatanong sa amin kung totoo raw ba yung eksena na namataan umano sina Coco Martin at Julia Montes sa isang medyo high-end na kainan sa may bandang Araneta Center last weekend.
Diumano, masayang magkasama ang dalawa, hours before the now successful Pasasalamat Concert by the Ang Probinsyano show.
Some few weeks back, naibalita nating dahil nga sa kapwa busy nilang mga schedules ay hindi na nga sila halos nagkikita. Kaya nga daw tila “naudlot” ang kung anumang closer friendship nila sa ngayon.
Kung totoo man ito, tiyak naming marami ang natutuwa dahil finally ay nagkaroon sila ng time sa isa’t isa kahit papaano.
*****
Matteo effect: Sarah Geronimo mas naging sexy, pero bumaba ang boses?
Napanood naman namin ang pagbabalik-ASAP ni Sarah Geronimo.
Grabe pero sobrang ibang-iba na ang aura ng pop royalty what with her “yayamin look” and her very sexy and alluring appeal.
Mukhang napaka-positive ng ibinibigay sa kanyang aura ni Matteo Guidicelli. Sosyal na sosyal at hindi pilit ang pagka-ganda niyang sopistikadang-sopistikada.
Mas pumayat siya, nagkaroon ng leeg na ala-modelo, nawala ang puson, humaba ang legs, at mapapa-wow ka kapag ginagalaw nito ang mahaba niyang buhok.
Never natin itong nakita kay Sarah even during the height of her “intense” romances with her previous boyfriends. Iba ka talaga Matteo, hahaha!
Pero napuna lang namin ha, na tila bumaba na ang boses nito. Although ma-brilyo pa rin pagdating sa mga high notes, pero waley na siyang “birit.”
Yun kaya ang side effect ng kanyang pagpayat at pagiging mas seksi?
*****
Medical history ni Agot Isidro nakalkal ng netizens
Hala, sa kontrobersyang kinsadlakan ngayon ni Agot Isidro kaugnay ng social media “tira” niya kay Pangulong Duterte, hindi lang ang mga tagapagtanggol ng Pangulo ang kumuyog sa kanya.
Ultimo ang mga nasa academe at ilang propesyonal na nagtuturo ng political science at psychology ay nais siyang bigyan ng libreng kunsultasyon at lecture on her tirades on the President and her so-called “very shallow interpretation and knowledge” on foreign relations, diplomacy and their political effects.
Pero mas na-curious kami sa pasabog ng netizens na kinalkal o nakalkal ang diumano’y more than 10 years old nang pagpapagamot ni Agot dati sa isang psychiatrist dahil sa pinagdaanan nitong mga problema o issues before.
Totoo kaya yun?
*****
Rating ng ‘Pinoy Boyband Superstar’ laylay
And how true also ang tsismis na hindi raw masyadong maganda ang feedback at ratings ng talent search na kabilang si Aga Muhlach?
Kumpara raw kasi sa mga naunang talent search ng ABS-CBN, tila hanggang ngayon ay nangangapa umano ang Pinoy Boyband Superstar na magkaroon ng “marka” o magandang “establishment” as one exciting reality search?
Hindi rin umano nagkaroon ng ibang baon sina Vice Ganda at Yeng Constantino, dalawa sa mga kasamang hurado nina Aga at Sandara Park, pagdating sa pagbibigay nila ng puna. komento o opinion tungkol sa isang kalahok.
Sey pa ng ilang observers, “narinig at napanood na namin yun sa Pilipinas Got Talent at It’s Showtime,” patungkol daw sa madalas na reaksyon nina Vice at Yeng.
“Passe” na rin daw ang mga sinasabi naman ni Aga. Hala, grabe naman ang mga namimintas na ito, hahahaha!
