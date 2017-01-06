Christian Bautista’s wish this 2017

Christian Bautista wants to be a… comedian!

When asked at to what he prefers to be his next project with GMA, an action role (like his Encantadia character Apitong) or in a drama/romance show, he quickly answered…“Comedy!

“Puwede ba yung comedy talaga, yung parang “A1 Ko sa ‘Yo”. Parang Bubble Gang.”

In “A1 Ko Sa ‘Yo” Benjamin Alves and Ervic Vijandre are shirtless most of the time; is Christian willing to bare his chest and abs onscreen?

“E di magpakita ng abs!”

We then asked Christian if he auditioned for “My Love From The Star”?

“Meron bang audition? Puwede pa ba? Meron bang audition?

“Sige pag puwede pa mag-a-audition ako.”

He is interested in a role in the upcoming GMA series; some are even saying that he fits the role of Matteo Do, the love interest of Steffi Cheon which will be played by Jennylyn Mercado.

“Yeah, why not? Wala naman kasing nagsabi sa akin, so baka meron na, baka meron na? Pero kung puwede, yeah that would have been a good role.”

But as we all know, male model and newbie actor Gil Cuerva was chosen for the much-coveted role in “My Love From The Star”.

Going back to Christian, he just renewed his contract with GMA recently.

“So two more years.”

The male balladeer is currently finishing his latest album, this time also as a producer.

“First time ko na ako lahat, ang hirap pala,” Christian exclaimed.

Mostly original songs are included in his new album.

We asked Liza Dino about the effects (or strains?) in her marriage with Aiza Seguerra of her being the head of the Film Development Council of the Philippines [FDCP] and Aiza being the Chairman of the National Youth Commission (NYC).

“Bilang misis malaking adjustment talaga! Halos hindi na kami nagkikita ni Aiza. May mga times na siguro as husband and wife parang pareho naming pinagdadaanan ngayon.

“Marami kaming bagay na hindi talaga kami sanay tapos may mga problema din na parehong galing sa ahensiya namin tapos pagdating sa bahay ako yung mas madaldal so ako yung mas nakakapag-share, siya hindi nakakapag-share,” at tumawa si Liza.

“So medyo bundled up sa kanya. And siguro yung pressure na it’s Aiza’s first time talaga din to hold a position na hindi niya gamay.

“For the first time in his life, he’s been so within his comfort zone, talagang he championed lahat, so… perfectionist yun, e. So talagang pag bagay na bago sa kanya napu-frustrate siya pag hindi niya alam agad kung paano i-solve.

“But it’s a learning process and we’re together solving this, nakikita ko yung dedication sa kanya.

“He’s so used to being on the ground, hindi yan sanay na nasa opisina pirma ng pirma, ayaw niya! Talagang dun siya nagda-doubt e, na parang, ‘Hindi ko yata kaya yung bureaucracy na ito.’

“Pero ngayon kasi nag-uumpisa na yung mga meetings niya with the youth mismo.

“Nagpunta na siya sa Mamanwa Tribe, nagpunta na siya sa mga kasuluk-sulukan sa Butuan, so renewed ulit yung spirit niya so iyon, very real yung pang-araw-araw naming pinagdadaanan as a couple kasi siyempre yung the way we support the community talagang sobrang hands-on kami.

“So yung mga pang-araw-araw na mga issues talagang diyan kami nakatutok talaga.

“”Sinabi ko sa kanya na, ‘Siguro love, it’s more like hindi ka lang talaga sanay.’

“But he’s very happy with what I’m doing and I’m always finding ways to just really encourage him na, ‘You know what love, dalhin mo yung prinsipyo mo, dalhin mo yung tapang mo dito sa ginagawa mo. Huwag kang magpatalo sa bureaucracy.”

‘Ibahin mo! Kaya ikaw ang inilagay diyan. Think out-of-the-box.’

“So it’s an everyday experience for us and I’m really seeing him slowly adjusting. I’m so happy for him kasi mahal na mahal siya ng staff niya and nakikita nila yung dedication niya.

“Pareho naman, e. Ako sinuportahan niya ako sa mga times na, ‘Ano ba yan, artista pa ba ako?’

“May mga ganyan akong questions and in the time na medyo siya naman ang nagku-question na, ‘Am I relevant, am I doing my job?’

“Mas direct kasi yung feedback sa atin, e di ba? Ramdam mo agad na nandiyan.

“But I love my husband, I admire him talaga sa ginagawa niya ngayon, malaking sacrifice.”

We chanced upon Liza at the launch of the 1st CCH Media and Film Festival wherein the goal is to encourage the citizens of Rizal Province to showcase their talent in filmmaking and the beauty of the province of Rizal and its culture especially Rodriguez, (formerly Montalban) Rizal.

The competition is open to all filmmakers from Rizal province and it has two categories; the Infomercial and the Film Documentary.

As expected, Christian Bables won as Best Supporting Actor in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2016!

This is for his stunning performance as Barbs, the bestfriend of Trisha (played to perfection by Paolo Ballesteros who won as MMFF Best Actor) in “Die Beautiful”.

On his way to the MMFF awards night, was Christian expecting to bring home the bacon, so to speak?

Especially when people who’ve seen the movie were raving about his performance in “Die Beautiful”.

“Hindi po. Kasi hindi ko nga po alam kung nominated ako,” Christian laughingly said.

“Hindi na rin po ako nag-expect kasi alam ko pong sobrang gagaling din, sobrang huhusay din po ng mga nakalaban ko or yung mga iba pang nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

“So ako po e baguhan lang naman po ako so hindi ko po siya in-expect.”

Moments before the name of the winner was announced, what were the thoughts going through his mind?

“Nung bago po i-announce yung winner, actually medyo kinakabahan na ako, nakakaramdam na po ako ng kaba! Lalo na po nung tinawag na yung mga nominees, ayun nga po, na kasali ako sa mga nominees.

“Una po kasing tinawag ang pangalan ko, e. Tapos sumunod si Tito Joel Torre tsaka si Tito Lou Veloso. So nung tinawag po yung mga pangalan nila, ni-lift ko na po agad, sabi ko, ‘Ah okay, ili-lift up ko na ito kay God.’

“Sobrang lalakas ng mga nominated din and ayun, feeling ko sila yung mananalo so hindi na po talaga… parang yung hopes ko, all ng hopes ko ay inalis ko na,” at muling tumawa si Christian.

And when his name was finally called as the Best Supporting Actor.

“Nakapikit lang po ako nun, nakapikit lang ako, ready na ako para sa kahit na ano.

“And then nung tinawag po yung pangalan ko, grabe, para akong lumulutang!

“Hindi ko na alam, hindi ko na alam. Parang… grabe! Ganun pala yung feeling kapag ikaw yung nandoon. Hindi mo na alam yung nangyayari sa ‘yo.

“Pero nag-pray agad ako, nag-pray agad ako and then the moment I prayed, ang first na pumasok sa isip ko, nag-flashback po lahat mula noong… lahat ng struggles, lahat ng pain, lahat ng napagdaanan ko, mula simula hanggang ngayon.

“Sobrang overwhelming, sobrang nakakatuwa,” the male newcomer said with a smile.