Choose CX 7.00BT for sleek, in-ear wireless earphones

DUBAI – Anywhere I go, I always use my earphones on. Whether I go to the office or my coverage, I use my phone’s default earphone. Who would’ve thought that this normal experience will be leveled up?

But wearing my earphones every day has no always good experience. Going inside the metro station is hard, next time I check my earphone is already tangled on someone’s bag, or on someone’s neck! You know how the metro station works and people act in Dubai.

Have you also experienced wearing your earphone while jogging in the morning? Well, I know it’s irritating sometimes because, you know, the wires.

Recently, an agency lent me a device that I’ve been wanting my whole life – Sennheiser’s CX 7.00BT In-Ear Wireless.

It’s wireless and works through Bluetooth connection. It’s very light to wear. As a matter of fact, it’s like wearing nothing when you wear it on around your neck.

This chargeable device can be charged up from three to hours and can be used for more than 10 hours. How cool is that?

I’ve been using this for almost two weeks now and it perfectly works fine. Audio wise, it’s way better than my phone’s earphones. Yes, I have to admit that it’s better than what I’m using.

The sound coming out from the buds are clearer and more understandable.

What I like the most about this is (1st) it’s wireless, I can connect it via Bluetooth and I won’t mind if I’m battling my way out in the train; (2nd) it’s very user-friendly. Connecting to Bluetooth is very easy and it’s not as complicated as some connection; (3rd) its battery lifespan is up to 10 hours to use. It’s not even a lie, it’s proven and I tried this for more than a whole day.

This is very perfect for those people looking for a better pair of earphones. It’s also great for those people who frequently go on a gym, you know, it’s wireless.

Since majority of the devices has Bluetooth connection, it’s easy to connect in a single tap. Android, Apple, or even Windows have Bluetooth.