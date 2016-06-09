China repeats refusal to abide by West Philippine Sea ruling

China has reiterated its refusal to abide by any ruling from a U.N. arbitration panel over its claim to almost all of the disputed South China Sea.
Rear Adm. Sun Jianguo also called on nations without a direct claim to territory in the region to stay out of the dispute, a reference to the United States and its allies including Japan and Australia.
“We don’t make trouble, but we have no fear of trouble,” said Sun, who is also a deputy chief of staff for of the military’s General Staff Department. “China will not bear with the arbitration award, nor will it allow any infringement on its sovereignty and security interests or stay indifferent to the irresponsible behavior of some countries in and around the South China Sea,” he said.
The arbitration panel in The Hague is expected to deliver a verdict in the coming weeks on a lawsuit brought by the Philippines questioning whether China’s vague “nine-dashed line” boundary is applicable under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Sun’s comments seemed intended for a domestic audience for whom such nationalistic appeals resonate strongly. The tabloid Global Times published by the ruling Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily ran his remarks on its front page under a headline reading “China hits back against the U.S., Japan.”
At the same conference, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the arbitration panel’s ruling would be “an opportunity for China and the rest of the region to recommit to a principled future, to renewed diplomacy, and to lowering tensions, rather than raising them.”
6RHarx There is clearly a bundle to know about this. I consider you made certain good points in features also.
Great article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
wow, awesome blog. Will read on…
Thanks for one as marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it,
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Somebody essentially assist to make critically articles I would state.
This excellent website certainly has all of the information and facts I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
product mix. Does the arrival of Trent Barrett, the former Dolphins a
It?s really a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Im obliged for your blog. Much many thanks. Keep beginner as guide to.
You ave made some good points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Rattling clean site, thankyou for this post.
Your style is so unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.
Really informative article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Just wanna admit that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
The article is worth reading, I like it very much. I will keep your new articles.
I truly appreciate this post. Really Cool.
wonderful. ? actually like whаА аЂаt you hаА аЂаve acquired here, certainly like what you arаА аЂа stating and
Spot on with this write-up, I actually believe this web site needs a lot more attention.
This very blog is really awesome as well as informative. I have discovered a lot of helpful things out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a lot!
magnificent points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What might you recommend about your post that you just made a few days in the past? Any certain?
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really thank you!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Major thanks for the blog post. Want more.
Thank you ever so for you blog.Thanks Again. Cool.