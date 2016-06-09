China repeats refusal to abide by West Philippine Sea ruling

China has reiterated its refusal to abide by any ruling from a U.N. arbitration panel over its claim to almost all of the disputed South China Sea.

Rear Adm. Sun Jianguo also called on nations without a direct claim to territory in the region to stay out of the dispute, a reference to the United States and its allies including Japan and Australia.

“We don’t make trouble, but we have no fear of trouble,” said Sun, who is also a deputy chief of staff for of the military’s General Staff Department. “China will not bear with the arbitration award, nor will it allow any infringement on its sovereignty and security interests or stay indifferent to the irresponsible behavior of some countries in and around the South China Sea,” he said.

The arbitration panel in The Hague is expected to deliver a verdict in the coming weeks on a lawsuit brought by the Philippines questioning whether China’s vague “nine-dashed line” boundary is applicable under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Sun’s comments seemed intended for a domestic audience for whom such nationalistic appeals resonate strongly. The tabloid Global Times published by the ruling Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily ran his remarks on its front page under a headline reading “China hits back against the U.S., Japan.”

At the same conference, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the arbitration panel’s ruling would be “an opportunity for China and the rest of the region to recommit to a principled future, to renewed diplomacy, and to lowering tensions, rather than raising them.”