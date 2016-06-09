China repeats refusal to abide by West Philippine Sea ruling

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Associated Press
NEWSWorld News
415
0
sample-ad

China has reiterated its refusal to abide by any ruling from a U.N. arbitration panel over its claim to almost all of the disputed South China Sea.

FILE - In this Friday, June 3, 2016 file photo, China's Rear Adm. Sun Jianguo, center, of the People's Liberation Army Navy, deputy chief of the joint staff of the PLA’s General Staff Department, listens to the keynote address during the opening dinner of the 15th International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-la Dialogue, or IISS, Asia Security Summit in Singapore as U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is seated at right. China has reiterated its refusal to abide by any ruling from a U.N. arbitration panel over its claim to almost all of the disputed South China Sea. Speaking at the Shangri-la Dialogue regional security conference, Sun also called on nations without a direct claim to territory in the region to stay out of the dispute, a reference to the United States and its allies including Japan and Australia. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

Rear Adm. Sun Jianguo also called on nations without a direct claim to territory in the region to stay out of the dispute, a reference to the United States and its allies including Japan and Australia.

“We don’t make trouble, but we have no fear of trouble,” said Sun, who is also a deputy chief of staff for of the military’s General Staff Department. “China will not bear with the arbitration award, nor will it allow any infringement on its sovereignty and security interests or stay indifferent to the irresponsible behavior of some countries in and around the South China Sea,” he said.

The arbitration panel in The Hague is expected to deliver a verdict in the coming weeks on a lawsuit brought by the Philippines questioning whether China’s vague “nine-dashed line” boundary is applicable under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Sun’s comments seemed intended for a domestic audience for whom such nationalistic appeals resonate strongly. The tabloid Global Times published by the ruling Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily ran his remarks on its front page under a headline reading “China hits back against the U.S., Japan.”

At the same conference, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the arbitration panel’s ruling would be “an opportunity for China and the rest of the region to recommit to a principled future, to renewed diplomacy, and to lowering tensions, rather than raising them.”

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  5. Ian Flanigan Music
    Reply

    You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  13. seo surrey
    Reply

    Your style is so unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

  18. more here
    Reply

    wonderful. ? actually like whаА аЂаt you hаА аЂаve acquired here, certainly like what you arаА аЂа stating and

  20. Engineering
    Reply

    This very blog is really awesome as well as informative. I have discovered a lot of helpful things out of this blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks a lot!

  21. people counting
    Reply

    magnificent points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What might you recommend about your post that you just made a few days in the past? Any certain?

  23. hibiscus tips
    Reply

    Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.