China commits to cooperate with Phl on 30 projects

MANILA – Malacanang clarified Tuesday, January 24, that there is no quid pro quo (a favor granted for something in return) in the US$3.7 billion commitment of China to help in the country’s poverty alleviation programs.

“It is part of China’s commitment to support the Philippines’ situation,” Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a pna.gov.ph report.

Abella added that the commitments formed part of the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte’s visit to China last October, stressing that these were the results of “a flourishing of business-to-business efforts” between the two countries.

President Duterte’s historic visit to China has resulted to USD15-billion investment pledges from the world’s second biggest economy.

Three months after Duterte’s visit, Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Carlos Dominguez spearheaded another delegation that met Chinese Commerce Minister Gao Hucheng in Beijing last Monday.

In a report of state-run Xinhua News Agency, Dominguez said his meeting with the Chinese Commerce Minister was “very productive.”

He said they discussed large projects focusing on poverty reduction particularly in rural areas of the Philippines.

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang told the Philippines’ delegation that the two countries were friends and there was enormous potential to develop trade and business ties, state news agency Xinhua said.

Both countries should continue to push for the healthy development of relations, Wang added.

Aside from Dominguez, the Philippine delegation included Secretaries Benjamin Diokno of Department of Budget and Management, Ernesto Pernia of the National Economic Development Authority, Mark Villar of the Department of Public Works and Highway and Arthur Tugade of Transportation.

By: Sam Bautista