A child under foster family arrangement is not a kasambahay

Atty. Barney, my husband and I are currently working in Abu Dhabi. Our daughters live at our house in Pateros with my mother and my 16-year old cousin. Since my aunt does not have any money to support my cousin’s education, my husband and I provide for her tuition fee, uniform, and books. I also give my cousin an allowance of 500 pesos a week as her baon. In exchange, my cousin does domestic work at our house such as washing and ironing clothes, cleaning the house, and cooking the food. A few weeks back, I had a small quarrel with my aunt. Days after the quarrel happened, my mother was called to the barangay and she was informed that a complaint against us was filed by my aunt for violating the Batas Kasambahay. According to the complaint, we have failed to register my cousin as our kasambahay and have violated the Batas Kasambahay by failing to give her a monthly salary and registering her with the SSS. Is my cousin a kasambahay and did we violate any law? – Pearl

A kasambahay or domestic worker is defined under Republic Act 10361 or the Batas Kasambahay as any person engaged in domestic work within an employment relationship such as, but not limited to the following:

• general househelp

• nursemaid or yaya

• cook

• gardener

• laundry person

The term “domestic worker” does not include children who are under foster family arrangement, and are provided access to education and given an allowance incidental to education, i.e. “baon”, transportation, school projects and school activities.

You are not violating the law as your cousin is not covered by RA 10361. She is considered a child under foster family arrangement, being given access to education and the baon given to her is not treated as payment for services but monetary assistance to support her education.

Injury due to employee’s own misbehavior

Atty. Barney, I have been working for my company for more than 2 years. Recently, I was involved in an accident. Prior to the accident, I was at a friend’s house wherein we consumed alcohol. I admitted that I was drunk when the accident happened. When I filed for sick leave, my HR manager told me that I will not be able to get any salary during my sick leave because the injury I sustained is due to my own fault. Is this allowed by the UAE law? – Miguel

Under UAE Labor Law, an employee is entitled to a sick leave of not more than 90 days, which can either be continuous or intermittent, per each year of service, computed as follows:

• Full wage for the first fifteen days;

• Half wage for the next thirty days; and

• Without pay for the any subsequent period.

However, a worker is not entitled to any wages during his sick leave if the illness or injury resulted from his misbehavior, such as the consumption of alcohol or narcotics. Therefore, your HR manager is correct when he informed you that you will not be able to get any salary during your sick leave since the injury is a result of your own misbehavior.