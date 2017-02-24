Chikungunya outbreak in NorCot declared

M’LANG, North Cotabato — The Rural Health Unit of North Cotabato has confirmed that an outbreak of Chikungunya in this town as health authorities noted an increase in the number of cases being admitted in hospital.

So far, 50 patients have been found positive for the disease which is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. Blood samples confirmed the spread of the disease, the state run www.pna.gov.ph report said.

Symptoms of the illness include fever and joint pains similar to the flu. The municipal health officer, however, advised patients to remain calm, assuring them that the disease is not as dangerous as dengue fever. “We are doing everything to contain the disease particularly in the most affected area,” he said.

By: Sam Bautista