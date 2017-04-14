Chicken lover si Dennis

“Baka naisip nila yun e, kaya ako ang napili nila” Dennis Trillo laughs when we chided him that the very reason why he was chosen as the newest brand ambassador of Chicken Deli is because of his role as a half man-half bird being in the upcoming GMA telefantasya “Mulawin Vs Ravena”.

Dennis admits that he likes to eat chicken.

“Ma-chicken ako pero gusto ko talaga yung authentic na lasa, e. Kasi di ba ang mga Pilipino pumupunta sa Bacolod para makatikim ng authenic [na Chicken Inasal], so nung natikman ko yung Chicken Deli parang sabi ko, hindi na kailangang pumunta dun [sa Bacolod], andito na, dinala na nila dito.”

The Chicken Deli chain of restaurants specializing in Bacolod cuisine has 46 branches nationwide.

“Sobrang suwerte na nagkaroon ng blessing na ganito. Sobrang thankful ako na nagkaroon ako ng Chicken Deli na endorsement na napili nila akong ambassador.”

Dennis plans on franchising his own Chicken Deli branch someday.

“Kailangan mo lang mag-isip na mabuti tsaka maghanap ng magandang location, iyon ang importante sa business.”

Last March 27 in 24 Oras Dennis was launched as one of the cast members of “Mulawin Vs Ravena”; he will play Gabriel, the Prince of the Ravenas.

Speaking of “Mulawin vs Ravena”, pretty Kapuso actress Bianca Umali cannot explain her joy when she was tapped to play Lawiswis in the upcoming GMA telefantasya!

Bianca recalls that when she was just a little girl, she so loved the Mulawin TV series that she cried when she failed to find a Mulawin costume for a costume party.

She was dying to wear an Alwina (then played by Angel Locsin) costume but because of the popularity of the series and its characters, all stocks were sold-out.

And this 2017, as Lawiswis, Bianca fits the character (and the costume) to a T since aside from being beautiful, Bianca underwent a thorough preparation for her role making Bianca even sexier than before.

Proof that Bianca is perfect for the role is that no one bashes her since the announcement of her participation in “Mulawin vs Ravena”.

Although some are saying that Miguel Tanfelix would be perfect as Aguiluz and Bianca as Alwina; but since there will be no more Aguiluz character in the newest version (“Mulawin vs Ravena”, with Heart Evangelista as Alwina), the BiGuel fans are more than happy enough for Bianca as Lawiswis and Miguel as Pagaspas.

Award-winning actress Lotlot de Leon shed tears of joy at the opening recently of her resto bar The South Grill (located @ 220 Aguirre Avenue BF Homes 3 Parañaque City.)

It has been one of Lotlot’s life-long dreams to own her own restaurant/bar so imagine her happiness when this dream of hers came true.

One of the special guests in the grand opening is of course Lotlot’s daughter and GMA 7’s “Legally Blind” lead star Janine Gutierrez.

Many are in awe of Lotlot because she manages to juggle her time and attention between being a businesswoman and being an actress; she is regularly seen in GMA’s “Destined To Be Yours” with Maine Mendoza and Alden Richards and she is also a cast member of the Star Cinema movie “Can’t Help Falling In Love” topbilled by Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Lotlot is also gearing up for the nationwide commercial showing of the indie movie “1st Sem” on April 26 which also stars cute male newcomer Darwin Yu. It also stars Allan Paule, Sebastian Vargas and Miguel Bagtas.

Under the direction of newbie directors Dexter Hemedez and Allan Ibañez, “1st Sem” is also a contender in the 50th WorldFest Houston International Film Festival in Houston, Texas, USA.

Lotlot will attend the awards ceremony on April 30; the festival runs from April 21-30. “1st Sem” will also be shown at The AMC Studio 30 (Dunvale Cinema) Houston on April 26 @ 7pm.

Aside from this, “1st Sem” is also included in the 5th Seoul Guro International Kids Festival in South Korea. The festival is from May 23 ‘til May 30.