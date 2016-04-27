Change… the only constant in life!

With barely two weeks to go before the national election, we all heard, read and saw the respective propaganda that each candidate continually utters. Some bored us, others impressed us and others did not even leave a mark.

I have gone through 5 elections and I can say that all the candidates practically say the same things all over again, and of course, voters expect different result — change! Now was there really a change? Is change really coming whoever your choice would be. Change is not owned by one candidate, needless to say, all candidates since time immemorial used, misused, misunderstood and abused the word “CHANGE”, and after the term, believe me we are all in the same place.

Here’s the bog question for all of us: If your chosen candidates did not win, what will you do? In 1992 Presidential Election I voted for Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago but she lost to President Fidel Valdez Ramos. Then on the subsequent Presidential election, 1998 and 2004, respectively, I voted for the late ex-Senator Raul Sagarbarria Roco, but the ex-convict and ex-President Joseph Ejercito Estrada won in 1998, and in 2004 it was now convicted ex-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo that won. Last 2010 election, I voted for Gilberto Eduardo Gerardo Cojuangco Teodoro, who also lost to Simeon Benigno Cojuangco Aquino. Looking back, I can only laugh at myself that amongst those Presidential candidates that I voted for, only the late ex-President Corazon Cojuangco Aquino was the one who won. Nonetheless, this did not stop me from respecting and supporting the ones chosen by the people. I know that this 2016 Presidential election, whoever wins would be the “minority” President. For those who would like to know why “minority president” means, it means that the candidate who is elected did not earn the absolute majority of the votes of the people.

Given the various strength of the candidates Roxas, Binay, Duterte and Poe sans Santiago, we know that they have strong followings in the different demographic and psychographic profiles of our society. It is hard to say though whether the strength in the social media can be translated into votes. Amongst those who are not strong in the social media like Binay and Poe, Binay has a strong grassroot connections and organizations. Poe on the other hand has strong following from the “masa” considering the result of 2010 Senatorial election that her name was not in the top 10 and yet she garnered the Top 1 post in the Senatorial election to the surprised of everyone. I remember interviewing Poe and she told me that more than 1 million of her votes came from the OFWs.

The 2016 election is so divisive. I heard some people and friends severed their ties with some family members, relatives, colleagues and even friends all because of fanaticism. This is so unfortunate. Come on, don’t be too emotional and impractical. Wake up. Whoever will win in this election, they will not change your life. They won’t even know or give a damn how ferociously and passionately defended them from mudslinging and how aggressively you campaigned for them to a point that you lost some good friends, relatives and family because you are a diehard fanatic follower. Politicians come and go, but let’s not waste friendship or relationship because of our own political belief. We all want change in our country, but the most important change is change of our own attitude to our fellow Filipinos.

As the great Russian writer Leo Tolstoy said, “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.”

