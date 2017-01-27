Change of child’s surname

Atty. Barney, my girlfriend gave birth a year ago. The birth certificate of my child bears the surname of my girlfriend since we are not yet married when the child was born. My girlfriend and I will get married in the Philippines soon and I want my child to use my surname even before we get married. Can I still change the surname of my child even if the birth certificate was already registered? – Karl

Yes, you can still change the surname of your child even if the birth certificate was already registered.

Under Republic Act 9255 or an Act Allowing Illegitimate Children to Use the Surname of Their Father, an illegitimate child, or a child born out of wedlock, are allowed to use the surname of their father provided that the father has expressly recognized the child’s filiation.

In your case, you would need to execute and submit two documents:

• an affidavit of acknowledgement, which is a document stating that you acknowledge that you are the child’s father; and

• an Affidavit to Use the Surname of the Father or AUSF

If the child was born in the Philippines, you would need to submit the documents with the Local Civil Registry Office where the birth certificate of the child is registered. If your child was born abroad, you can submit the documents with the Consul of the Philippine Embassy where the child is born.

However, since you and your girlfriend are getting married soon, it would be better to change the surname of your child after you get married so that you can also change the status of the child from illegitimate to legitimate.

Visa Cancellation prior to expiry date

Atty. Barney, my visa will expire next year. I am just wondering if there are any instances wherein my visa can get cancelled prior to the expiry date without my knowledge? Also, can I be deported even if my visa is still valid? – Patty

Yes, it is possible for your visa to be cancelled prior to the visa’s expiry. The UAE’s Ministry of Interior can cancel a visa or entry permit at any time, even prior to expiry date for reasons of public interest.

As a general rule, only those who have no expired or cancelled visas are deported. However, the Ministry of Interior may issue an order for deportation of any foreigner, even if he holds a valid visa, in the following cases:

• if he has been convicted and the court has issued an order for his deportation;

• if he has no apparent means of living; and

• if the security authorities see that deportation is dictated by public interest, security, or morals.

Visa application while there is a pending case

Atty. Barney, I defaulted in paying my loan and now the bank filed a case against me. My visa will expire next month and my company is already asking me about my visa renewal. I did not tell them that I have a pending case because I am afraid they will fire me. Can I still apply for a visa even if I have a pending police case? – Eric

You can apply for a visa renewal, however, your application will be denied due to your pending police case. You need to clear your police case first before applying for a new visa. Since you need to renew your visa soon, you can contact your bank and ask if they can withdraw the case filed against you upon the immediate settlement of your loan.