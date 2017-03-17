Cesar Montano says claims ‘baseless, wrong, and untrue’

Duterte backs Montano; Diego posts cryptic tweet

DUBAI – Actor Cesar Montano denied the allegations of wrongdoing as chief operating officer (COO) of the Tourism Promotions Board (TBP), an attached agency of the Department of Tourism (DOT), which is responsible of marketing program and promotions of DOT.

Employees of the agency have filed a complaint against him before the Presidential Action Center.

A total of 30 alleged misdeeds have been listed in the complaints including appointing his relatives into positions whose functions are similar to incumbent employees, as well as unprofessional behavior.

“To tell everyone, those allegations are baseless, wrong, and untrue,” Montano said in a recent interview with TV5.

According to the 54-year old actor-politician, he can’t further discuss the allegations because the complainants’ name were not mentioned.

“Nothing on the table yet, so wala po,” he added.

The complaint letter was addressed by “Concerned Employees of TPB.”

“I have to be transparent sa taong-bayan. Kung ano po yung totoo, sasabihin ko sa taong-bayan and I will tell it you very, very soon,” he said.

Among of his alleged misdeeds was the approval of a PhP11.2 million sponsorship for an overseas concert of ABS-CBN actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

Amid these controversies, Philippine’s President Rodrigo Duterte said that he still trusts Montano, noting that the latter has money and would not dare to ruin his reputation for a ‘measly amount.’

“All they have to do is file a case. If you have a gripe and you think there is something wrong there, file a case, but I trust this guy.

“Kaya ko in-appoint yan. Kung wala akong kumpyansa sa taong yan, di ko [i-a-appoint.],” the President was quoted as saying by rappler.com.

Meanwhile, instead of defending her father, actor Diego Lozaga put into his Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet amid allegations against Montano.

“The truth will prevail [monkey emoji] lol,” Loyzaga, holding @loyzagadiegs account, tweeted.

Last month, Loyzaga blasted his father on social media accusing him of being a hypocrite.

“Siguro offshoot lang po ito ng na-dig natin o na-discover kong anomalies and irregularities dito sa opisina, so offshoot lang po ito,” Montano defended himself.