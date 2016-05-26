Cesar Montano makikipagkita kay President-elect Rodrigo Duterte

Lilipad sa Davao City si Cesar Montano para makipagkita kay Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, ang bagong halal na pangulo ng Pilipinas.

Isa si Cesar sa mga nangampanya para kay papa Rody at walang kapalit na datung ang suporta niya.

Sinuportahan ni Cesar ang presidential candidacy ni papa Rody noong walang katiyakan kung mananalo ang alkalde ng Davao City.

May mga nagtatanong kung bibigyan ni papa Rody ng puwesto si Cesar sa administrasyon niya. Gustuhin man ni papa Rody, hindi puwede dahil kumandidato si Cesar bilang second nominee ng Aangat Tayo Partylist.

Nag-win sa eleksyon ang partylist group ni Cesar, pero isa lang ang puwedeng umupo kaya bago siya mabigyan ng puwesto sa gobyerno, kailangang palipasin muna ang isang taon.

Hindi naman hopia si Cesar. Nang ipangampanya niya si papa Rody, hindi siya umasa na may kapalit.

Ngayong tapos na ang eleksyon, puwede na uling umapir sa TV si Cesar. Maipalalabas na ang show niya sa TV5, ang King of Mask Singer na nag-originate sa South Korea.

Sikat na sikat sa South Korea ang King of Mask Singer kaya dinala ito sa Pilipinas ng Viva Entertainment. Dahil patapos na ang Mayo, baka sa June 2016 na ang airing ng new show ni Cesar sa Kapatid Network.

Pangarap ni Lino Brocka natupad kay Jaclyn Jose

Noong weekend ko pa inalala ang kaibigan at magaling na direktor na si direk Lino Brocka dahil 25 years ago na since siya’y mamatay sa aksidente.

Kaya ko ito sinasabi papa Ambet dahil sa kinilabutan talaga ako ngayong Monday, May 23, sa bumungad na balita sa akin na nanalo pala si Jaclyn Jose sa Cannes Film Festival as Best Actress for Ma’ Rosa.

Si direk Lino ang unang nagbigay impormasyon at kaalaman sa akin tungkol sa Cannes na iyan dahil noon pa nga niya pinangarap na rumampa at magbigay karangalan sa bansa na nagawa naman niya talaga bago pa magsulputan ang mga gaya nina direk Brillante Mendoza, Lav Diaz at iba pa.

Hindi nga ba’t naging international news noon ang pagkakatalo ng isang puntos lang ni Nora Aunor (for Bona) sa isang French actress na hindi na nakilala after kaya’t sumigaw noon ng “foul” si direk Lino dahil ang alam niya, winner na ang ating Superstar.

Tapos eto ngayon, after 25 years, si Jaclyn Jose ang nagpataob sa mga kilalang actresses from various parts of the world dahil Best Actress winner na siya.

Congratulations Jane (real name ni Jaclyn) dahil tiyak na magpipiyesta ang mga Kapuso mo sa GMA 7 kung saan ka nga ngayon nagre-reyna bilang primera kontrabida!

Para patunayang hindi bading, Edgar Allan Guzman at gf nag-PDA sa Boracay

Pagkatapos sabihin ni Edgar Allan Guzman na never niyang nakikita ang sarili ending with a gay relationship, bigla nitong niyaya ang gf sa Boracay to spend time and have good time.

Ayon sa aming mga katsika ateng, talaga raw maluluma ang mga millennials sa PDA na ginawa nina EA at gf nitong si Shaira Mae dela Cruz sa Boracay kamakailan.

“Lalaking-lalaki at pa-hunk ang emote ni EA,” hirit pa ng aming mga kausap na nagtaasan ang mga kilay sa narinig nilang pahayag na “never pa raw” nagkaroon ng anumang relasyon sa “gay” ang mahusay na aktor habang nagpu-promote ito ng malapit nang ipalabas na “Pare Mahal Mo Raw Ako” movie nila ng ampon naming si Michael Pangilinan.

Isa kasing nagtatagong “gay” ang role ni EA sa movie at si Michael nga ang kanyang best friend na kina-inlaban niya.

The fact is, kaya raw mas normal tingnan at napaka-komportableng panoorin ni EA portraying gay roles ay dahil sa kapatid nito sa totoong buhay na isang out na bading.

“Mahal namin siya, sobrang nirerespeto at pinahahalagahan bilang tao. Sino pa ba ang unang uunawa sa kanya kundi kami,” sey pa ni EA.

O malinaw na iyan mga friendship sa LGBT na nagdududa at nagtatas ng kilay ha. Huwag na kayong mang-intriga o gumawa ng kuwento para masabi lang ninyong hindi kayo naniniwala sa pahayag ni EA.

Besides, as per our good friend direk Joven Tan, “more than gay-themed movie naman po kami. Makikita natin sa maraming sitwasyon ang mga istorya nila.”

Showing na sa June 8 ang Pare Mahal Mo Raw Ako at kasama pa nina Michael at EA si Nora Aunor sa movie bilang nanay ni EA.