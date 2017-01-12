Certification of documents for application in Canada
Atty. Barney, I am applying for work in Canada. My agent requested that I send my employment certificate and other qualification documents, which should be signed by a notary public. I then went to the Notary Public in Dubai but I was told that they do not perform such services and that they only accept authenticated documents, which must also be translated to Arabic. How can I comply with this requirement? – Lovelyn
Prepare the original copies of your employment certificate and other documents. The next step is to find a law office in the UAE that offers certification services. Inform the law office of the purpose of the document’s certification and submit the original copies of the documents to the law office.
The certified documents will be signed by the lawyer. The documents will also bear the law firm’s UAE license number and official seal.
Temporary imprisonment
My son got involved in a criminal case here in the UAE. A judgment has already been rendered and the judge imposed the penalty of temporary imprisonment. What is temporary imprisonment? – Coleen
Article 66 of the UAE Penal Code enumerates the penalties for offenses in the following order: capital punishment or death penalty, life imprisonment, temporary imprisonment, confinement, detention, and fine. The most heinous crimes, such as murder and drug trafficking, are usually meted with the death penalty or life imprisonment.
Temporary imprisonment, on the other hand, is defined by Article 68 of the UAE Penal Code as a sentence of not less than three years but not more than fifteen years.
Temporary imprisonment is usually imposed on crimes which the UAE penal code considers as felonies such as drug possession or qualified theft.
Depending on the judge, your son will be ordered to serve a sentence ranging from three to fifteen years. He might also be required to pay a fine in certain cases. After serving his sentence, he will be deported from the UAE.
Penalties for illegal use, possession, and selling of drugs in the UAE
My friend who works here in Dubai travelled to Amsterdam and brought us pasalubong lollipops with marijuana leaves inside. He was then apprehended at the airport for illegal possession of drugs. He also tested positive for drug use. What is the punishment for illegal use and possession of drugs here in the UAE? – Ben
UAE Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 on the Countermeasures Against Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances states that the use of prohibited substances is punishable by at least four years in prison with a fine of not less than AED 10,000. In addition to the penalties and fine, anyone who tests positive for drug use will be deported. Even if the drug was consumed in a country where it is considered as legal, you can still be held liable here in the UAE if you test positive in the drug test.
For those who are caught in possession of illegal drugs, the penalty is imprisonment for at least seven years but not more than ten years. The accused will also be deported in addition to paying a fine of not less than AED 50,000 but not more than AED 250,000. A person can be held liable for possession of illegal drugs even if he does not test positive for drug use.
If the person is caught in possession of illegal drugs with intention to sell the drugs or drug trafficking, the punishment is life imprisonment. The capital punishment or death penalty may also be imposed if the accused is a recidivist or repeat offender.
By: Atty Barney Almazar
