Cayetano: Your families are safe

DUBAI – Newly appointed Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said that overseas Filipinos should not worry about their families back home with the declaration of martial law in Mindanao because “everything is being done by the government to keep people safe.”
President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the martial law last week following clashes between government forces and Maute terrorists.
The President even cut short his trip to Russia just to give attention to the offensive attacks in southern city of Marawi.
The declaration took immediate effect and will last for 60 days according to reports.
It was necessary in order to suppress lawless violence and rebellion and for public safety, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.
“It is one of those things that we have to pass through and solve,” Cayetano said in a town hall meeting at the Philippine Consulate on Saturday, May 27.
The Department of Foreign Secretary also said that the President declared martial law to easily find solutions about the current matter.
“Martial law is not the solution, but it is a way to find the best solution of what we are facing right now,” Cayetano said before the Filipino group leaders and members at the consulate’s premises.
“Kung baga sa ahas, aanhin pa kung hahawakan pa sa buntot. . . sa ulo ko na lang siya hahawakan para di makawala.
“Ang Pilipinas may mga problema, since malaki ang problema. . . huwag na tayong mag bulag-bulagan so si President, isahan na lang [yung ginawa niya],” Cayetano said referring to the declaration of martial law on May 23.
He also mentioned that the declaration was made to efficiently deal with all the threats aside from the Maute group.
According to the reports, some of the gunmen were part of Abu Sayyaf. Both terrorist group have reportedly pledged alliance to Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL also known as ISIS).
The OFWs also questioned possible military abuse like what happened during the Marcos regime.
Duterte is trying to double the salary of the military to combat the rebellious groups, Cayetano noted.
“I don’t think the military will risk abus[ing their power],” he added.
He also stressed that the implementation of martial law during Marcos’ time was different from Duterte’s.
“Ibang iba ang martial law under the 1986 constitution from the martial law under the Marcos.
“The martial law today physically allows the military to deal with the peace and order, law and order problems which ordinarily belongs to the police and not the military,” he added.
There were a few of the attendees who expressed their support towards the decision of the Philippine President.
The Maute group burned several government facilities in the city including a hospital, the city jail, and two schools.
The former senator also asked OFWs to pray for their families’ safety in Mindanao.
Joining the secretary were Undersecretary for Policy Enrique Manalo, Office of European Affairs Assistant Secretary Maria Cleofe Natividad, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno Jr., Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes and offices and staff of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai.
