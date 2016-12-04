CATS upgrade offered

This exclusive offer is only valid for performances on Monday, January 16, to Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Opening night is January 18 and tickets are selling fast and some categories are already no longer available.

This exclusive offer gives you an upgrade valid for selected shows and on the selected ticket categories. So you buy a diamond ticket at a premium price, a premium ticket at an A Reserve Price and an A Reserve Ticket at a B Reserve price.

At the point of selecting a date to attend the show if selecting 16th, 17th or 18th of January a special offer password box appears. The code upgrade should be entered into that box.

When clicking through to buy tickets the upgrades are already set with the tickets already showing at the correct promotional price. This offer runs until the 14th December, exclusively for Kabayan Weekly readers.

Tickets can be purchased through dubaiopera.com.

If anyone has an issue with this upgrade promotion they can contact boxoffice@dubaiopera.com.