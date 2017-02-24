Casimero, Ancajas Elorde boxers of the year

DUBAI – Filipino world boxing champions Johnriel Casimero and Jerwin Ancajas are set to receive their awards as Boxers of the Year in the prestigious 17th Gabriel “Flash” Elorde Boxing awards and Banquet Champions on March 25 at the Manila Hotel.

In May 2016, International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight champion Casimero defeated Thai world champion Amnat Ruenroeng, reacquiring the IBF crown he lost to the same opponent in 2015.

He finished off the 2016 with a ring record of 23-3-0 with 15 knockouts, a philboxing.com report noted.

IBF world superflyweight title holder Ancajas, meanwhile, gained the title with a unanimous decision over 25-year old Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo.

Casimero and Ancajas will be conferred the highest honors in Philippine pro boxing in the annual Elorde Memorial Boxing Awards.

The report noted that the Elorde family will present the awards to the two Filipinos.

To lead the casting, former eight-division titleholder and current WBO world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, former WBO bantamweight king Gerry Penalosa, former WBC light flyweight champion Rolando Pascua and IBF world superflyweight champion Tacy Macalos are going to be present in the event.

“Through the casting of the fists, great champions in history will be enshrined forever in the pantheon of boxing greats,” Da Flash’s wife Laura Elorde was quoted as saying by the same report.

“These warriors, whose monuments stand upon a hundred battlefields of boxing, will have a special place in the home of Flash Elorde long after their time,” she added.

Also to be honored in the rites are the year’s best referee, trainer and most promising boxer, best fight of the year and outstanding male and female amateur boxers.

The late Ronnie Nathanielsz will also be honored with the posthumous award. He was a sports journalist, commentator, analyst and was also an active Kabayan Weekly sports writer and columnist.

By: Ryan Namia