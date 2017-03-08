Casa Pinoy’s grand opening swamped

DUBAI – Casa Pinoy, a Filipino restaurant which offers various Filipino authentic cuisines, has finally opened its first ever outdoor restaurant in Karama.

The grand opening on Friday, March 3, was attended and graced by personnel from private and public institutions of Indian and Filipino decent.

Hosted by Kabayan Weekly’s Marketing Manager Orli Gayeta, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Mr. Mohd.Saud, restaurant owner, and United International Private School (UIPS) Principal Dr. Eunice Orzame.

Gilbert Gomez, Casa Pinoy’s marketing executive, then introduced the Filipino restaurant and the hardworking chefs and the crews. He also thanked the attendees, special guests, and other people from the media.

He said that the restaurant promises to serve great food every day to satisfy one’s needs and cravings.

Located at Al Wasl Hub, Wasl Duet, Building No. R541-1, Shop-01, Al Karama, Dubai, the restaurant offers outdoor dining. It can sit 35 people.

Orzame said in her speech that she is glad to grace the event and be part of the opening of the first ever Casa Pinoy in the UAE. She wishes the owner success in the future and come up with more restaurants across the region.

Nelson Ruiz, restaurant and F&B operations consultant, presented the menu and their specialties. He also differentiated their dishes from different Filipino restaurants that offer the same service and quality.

“Casa Pinoy is far different from other Filipino restaurants in the Emirate. We have plenty of authentic Filipino food that are cheaper compared to others’.

“Aside from offering great outdoor restaurant, we also treat our customers with the best as we can,” he added.

The food that was first served to us were their Mixed Street Food Platter. Their street food platter consists of Adidas, Chicken Hotdog, Fish Balls, Inihaw na Pak-pak ng Manok, Isaw, Kikiam, Kwek-Kwek, Tokneneng, Squid Balls, Leeg ng Manok, and Ulo ng Manok. The guests enjoyed the finger food dipping on spicy vinegar and brown sauce.

After enjoying the crispy and juicy street food, the very accommodating staff then served us the restaurant’s Supreme Boodle that can feed 3-4 people.

The boodle comes with crabs, eggplant, okra, sliced tomatoes, pansit, rilyenong bangus, chicken barbeque, casa achara, kare-kare, and many more.

As if serving great food was not enough, Casa Pinoy then allowed the guests to try their authentic ube halaya, lumpiang gulay, palitaw and calamares.

Incorporating local ingredients, herbs and spices, Casa Pinoy’s specialties and ambiance evoked a feeling of home and enthusiasm.

According to the restaurant owner, Saud, he was overwhelmed to accept the Filipino community at his pilot diner hub.

“Offering great food for the Filipino community is not enough. I want them to realize how we carefully thought and planned this out.

“I am very thankful for those people who attended the grand opening. Rest assured we are always going to serve the best because Casa Pinoy is where happiness can be found,” the Indian with a Filipino heart added.