Casa Pinoy to open first resto; offers tasty authentic Filipino food

DUBAI – The first Casa Pinoy restaurant that offers a great variety of authentic and home-made Filipino food is scheduled to open soon in Karama.

Aside from offering Filipino dishes, its menu also offers Chinese and Spanish food that are just beyond words.

Restaurant-goers have to wait for a while to taste their “fusion” a la carte, street food and boodle fight menus, among others.

Situated at Al Wasl Hub, Wasl Duet Bldg no. R541-1 unit no. S01, Al Karama Dubai (5 minute walk from ACDB Metro Station), their unique and rarely offered street food includes adidas (chicken feet), fish ball, isaw (chicken intestine), kikiam, lumpia, squid ball and the alluring kwek-kwek (quail eggs).

Spread over an area of 900 square feet, the pilot diner’s hub will feature live cooking area where foodies can watch chefs cooking their mouth-watering creations. The place can also sit 35 persons at a time in a family-friendly ambience.

Restaurant owner Mohd. Saud who worked at Dubai Airports as Senior Budget Manager for a long time told Kabayan Weekly that he has been dreaming of setting up a restaurant of unique and fusion dishes intended for Filipinos.

“Why not offer a change? A lot of restaurants here in Karama are offering the same food. We have a lot to offer,” he said noting that a large chunk of Filipinos are living in the area.

“We’ve seen that people are into buffet, we want to have fusion of all items,” Mr. Saud added.

When asked about what diners can expect in their restaurant; the Indian with a Filipino heart said: “they can expect quality food, the authenticity is there and also great service from our generous staff.”

The place is just also adjacent to Bur Dubai and Satwa where a large Filipino population can be seen.

For his part, Gilbert Gomez, Casa Pinoy’s marketing personnel, assured that diner’s every dirham will be worth it, adding that their platters of street food cost as low as AED 10 and their boodle fight rate starts at AED 135.

Additionally, their ingredients are sourced at the “best supply chain market” in the country.

“Our plan in the morning hours would be to target customers working in nearby offices. We are going to supply meal packs,” he added.

Their chefs, according to Gomez, are a fusion of the bests. A team of chefs were directly hired all the way from Pampanga, Philippines, known as having great cooks, and the other one is an experienced cook in the UAE.

“We’ve got a mix of both. And in addition, 50 percent of our food in the menu are new dishes and other half will be traditional Filipino food,” he said.

Diners can expect the famous sisig, maha blanca, biko, lumpia, spring rolls, palitaw, atchara, lomi, kare-kare, mami, and many others.

They will also serve different types of fish and beef viands.

