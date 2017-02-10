Casa Pinoy to open first resto; offers tasty authentic Filipino food

DUBAI – The first Casa Pinoy restaurant that offers a great variety of authentic and home-made Filipino food is scheduled to open soon in Karama.
Aside from offering Filipino dishes, its menu also offers Chinese and Spanish food that are just beyond words.
Restaurant-goers have to wait for a while to taste their “fusion” a la carte, street food and boodle fight menus, among others.
Situated at Al Wasl Hub, Wasl Duet Bldg no. R541-1 unit no. S01, Al Karama Dubai (5 minute walk from ACDB Metro Station), their unique and rarely offered street food includes adidas (chicken feet), fish ball, isaw (chicken intestine), kikiam, lumpia, squid ball and the alluring kwek-kwek (quail eggs).
Spread over an area of 900 square feet, the pilot diner’s hub will feature live cooking area where foodies can watch chefs cooking their mouth-watering creations. The place can also sit 35 persons at a time in a family-friendly ambience.
Restaurant owner Mohd. Saud who worked at Dubai Airports as Senior Budget Manager for a long time told Kabayan Weekly that he has been dreaming of setting up a restaurant of unique and fusion dishes intended for Filipinos.
“Why not offer a change? A lot of restaurants here in Karama are offering the same food. We have a lot to offer,” he said noting that a large chunk of Filipinos are living in the area.
“We’ve seen that people are into buffet, we want to have fusion of all items,” Mr. Saud added.
When asked about what diners can expect in their restaurant; the Indian with a Filipino heart said: “they can expect quality food, the authenticity is there and also great service from our generous staff.”
The place is just also adjacent to Bur Dubai and Satwa where a large Filipino population can be seen.
For his part, Gilbert Gomez, Casa Pinoy’s marketing personnel, assured that diner’s every dirham will be worth it, adding that their platters of street food cost as low as AED 10 and their boodle fight rate starts at AED 135.
Additionally, their ingredients are sourced at the “best supply chain market” in the country.
“Our plan in the morning hours would be to target customers working in nearby offices. We are going to supply meal packs,” he added.
Their chefs, according to Gomez, are a fusion of the bests. A team of chefs were directly hired all the way from Pampanga, Philippines, known as having great cooks, and the other one is an experienced cook in the UAE.
“We’ve got a mix of both. And in addition, 50 percent of our food in the menu are new dishes and other half will be traditional Filipino food,” he said.
Diners can expect the famous sisig, maha blanca, biko, lumpia, spring rolls, palitaw, atchara, lomi, kare-kare, mami, and many others.
They will also serve different types of fish and beef viands.
By: Ryan Namia
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
Quite sure he will have a good read. Thank you for
sharing!
Great line up. We’ll be linking to this amazing article on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
I needed to thank you for this amazing read!! I definitely
enjoying every small touch of it I have you bookmarked to take a look at new material you post.
Really excellent post, I definitely adore this website, keep on it.
Hi , I do believe this is a superior blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , I’ll return once again.
vxggUL Thanks-a-mundo for the article post. Great.
This is one awesome article.Thanks Again.
Really informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Very nice post. I definitely appreciate this website. Keep it up!
Spot on with this write-up, I actually assume this website wants rather more consideration. I all probably be once more to learn way more, thanks for that info.
Merely wanna remark that you have a very decent web site , I enjoy the pattern it actually stands out.
Only wanna remark that you have a very nice site, I love the style it really stands out.
Really enjoyed this post, is there any way I can get an alert email when you make a new post?
There as certainly a lot to find out about this subject. I really like all the points you made.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
Im obliged for the blog post. Fantastic.
woh I enjoy your articles , saved to bookmarks !.
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
You have brought up a very great points , thankyou for the post.
I really liked your blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.