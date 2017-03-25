Carpio advises Duterte on Scarborough affair

MANILA – Is President Rodrigo Duterte encouraging China to build structures at Scarborough Shoal?

Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio claimed that Duterte’s statement that the Philippines cannot do anything should China build its structures at the disputed territory “actually encourages China to build on Scaborough Shoal.”

Carpio told www.cnnphilippines.com that the President still has to uphold the country’s Constitution and defend its territory despite the military strength of China.

“Since the Philippines is no match to China militarily,” Carpio advised President Duterte can still fulfill his duty by doing “any, some or all” of the following:

File a strong formal protest against the Chinese building activity.

“This is the least that the President should do,” Carpio said in the report adding that this is what Vietnam did when China sent cruise tours to the disputed Paracel islands.

Send the Philippine Navy to patrol Scarborough Shoal.

The associate justice explained that should the Chinese navy attacks the ships of the country, Duterte can then invoke the Philippine-US Mutual Defense Treaty to defend the Philippines from further attack.

Ask the US to declare that Scarborough Shoal as part of Philippine territory for purposes of the Philippines-US Mutual Defense Treaty since the shoal has been part of Philippine territory even during the American colonial period.

“The U.S. has declared the Senkakus as part of Japanese territory for purposes of the US-Japan mutual defense treaty,” Carpio said.

The Senkaku islands are a source of dispute between Japan and China in the East China Sea.

Accept the standing U.S. offer to hold joint naval patrols in the South China Sea, which includes Scarborough Shoal.

This, Carpio explained, will demonstrate joint Philippine and US determination to prevent China from building on Scarborough Shoal.

Avoid any act, statement or declaration that expressly or impliedly waives Philippine sovereignty to any Philippine territory in the West Philippine Sea.

“This will preserve for future generations of Filipinos their national patrimony in the West Philippine Sea,” Carpio added in the report.

Carpio is an expert on the West Philippine Sea and was part of the Philippine delegation to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that argued and won the country’s case against China.