Carmela Regala

Claire Bautista
Carmela Regala

– The smart beauty titlist from Pampanga

Age: 23

Height: 5’4”

Current Location:  Dubai, UAE

Philippine Hometown: City of San Fernando, Pampanga

Hobbies:  Dancing, singing, acting, playing guitar

Job: Lifestyle Specialist

Company: Gold’s Gym International

Affiliations: GMA 7 Protégé Season 2 Finalist

Filipinas are considered to be one of the more beautiful women in the world.  Filipinas have been winning titles in International beauty pageants. It has the same impact in boxing and basketball being the favorite sports of the Filipinos. Meet our Branded Pinoy for this week, Carmela who has been working as a Lifestyle Specialist in Gold’s Gym International, UAE. Carmela was a former Artist in a local channel in Central Luzon in the Philippines. She’s also a title holder in local pageants and a finalist in GMA 7 Protégé Season 2 under Direk Ricky Davao.

What’s inside your bag?

What you will see normally inside my bag are my favorite things such as my make-up kit which I have been using especially in my daily activities that is related to my current job. You really need to be presentable and look good to easily establish rapport. Aside from that, inside my bag are my perfume, gadgets, and my wallet.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

As a person who loves pictures, I chose Samsung S7 Edge as my personal mobile, I find it very user friendly in terms of different applications. I also have a Dell laptop, AEE sports camera, DSLR camera to use during my travels.

 

What’s inside your closet?

Well, I can say that I have a lot of stuff inside my closet. You can find different types of blouses, dresses, shorts, pants, skirts, even shoes and bags because I really like to mix and match some of my clothes  that depend on the weather and occasion.

 

What is your style of clothing?

Actually I don’t stick to any particular style. I love matching clothes and it depends on what kind of occasion or event I will attend. One thing I can assure you is that I won’t be behind the times but not necessarily overdoing it.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

For me, as long as it fits my taste of fashion and suits my personality, I will buy it. But sometimes when I have time to visit the mall, I always find myself inside H&M, New Look, and Fashion 21 shops because of the updated styles they constantly create which I am always looking for. They are producing clothes in good quality.

 

What is your favorite perfume?

For perfumes, I usually wear Bvlgari Omnia by Alberto Morillas. This perfume has a shade of ginger, mandarin, saffron, cardamom and other notes.  The other scent that pleases me is Dolce and Gabbana color Blue because of the long lasting fragrance. Both scents are not strong and I feel fresh every time I use them.

Are you a shopaholic?

Definitely I am not a shopaholic. I’ll just buy something what is needed and what is really important. When I shop, I plan it systematically and I do a lot of window shopping before I decide to buy something. I admit that I often visited Ukay-Ukay stores where I can buy branded yet cheaper clothes and other fashion accessories.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

I am currently using the whole set of Beauche beauty products from facial wash to creams. While for my body, I am comfortably maintaining Nivea lotion to moisturize my skin. In addition to that I am also using Pyarri as whitening soap.

 

 What is a Branded Pinoy for you? 

For me, Branded Pinoy defines someone who is being true to oneself.  You don’t need to spend a lot  and look like a millionaire just to ride on what is the latest trend or what is in to please others. It’s all about who you are as long as you have a good heart, sociable and responsible for everything that you do, people will eventually adore you regardless of what type and dress you are wearing. Always remember that we Filipinos have plenty of good characteristics aside from the good looks.  

By: Ed Ibanez

