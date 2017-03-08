Be Careful Every Juan

THE average overseas Filipino worker or expatriate hardly has enough knowledge about taking out loans, much less about credit cards.

So it is little wonder why a number of our Kabayans now find themselves behind bars in various jails in the UAE. The Emirates is one of those countries which still incarcerates loan defaulters or those who fail to pay their loans on time. Any kind of loan could merit the penalty. It could be a personal loan among friends or acquaintances, or a bank loan or even the use of credit cards.

As of this printing, 15 of our Kababayans are languishing inside jails for failure to pay their loans, former Philippine Labor Attaché Ofelia Domingo revealed. They may form a small portion of the 205 inmates facing various crimes in the Emirates, but they are denied the possibility of doing what they came here to the country to do – earn a living for their families either here or back home in the Philippines. This is aside from the fact that they have to live in conditions which could only be described as hardships on a daily basis with no likelihood of relief.

We should be wary about taking out a loan, and especially those taken out on credit cards. In the Philippines, almost every mall, street corner or business center would have bank representatives pushing credit cards to Filipinos. Well, in urban centers of the country anyway. Even though this is happening today, Filipinos still have little or no knowledge about how to handle credits, to maximize its benefits rather than become a liability in their lives.

This carries over to OFWs and Pinoy expats anywhere in the world, not only in the UAE. The government should include in the so-called PDOS (or the pre-departure orientation seminar) for first time OFWs a crash course on financial management so that they would at least have a weapon against bad judgment calls when it comes to their behavior towards money and most especially loans.

For loans are a reality in our lives. There are times when there are emergencies our families have to face back home, or there are times when the expected salary does not come on time, or there are times that we just have to have those new Nikes. Whatever reason it might be, most OFWs have no other recourse than to take out a loan.

But in foreign lands, like the UAE, loans may just merit jail time if unpaid in time or totally overlooked. And penalties for unpaid loans could carry still penalties in the adopted lands. Aside from the jail time, most unpaid loans carry with it clauses such as penalties for late payments (which is aside from the monthly amortization of the principal loan). In short, what started out as a small loan could suddenly balloon to unimaginable proportions over time.

At least government has a stop gap measure to answer this growing problem among OFWs and Pinoy expats. As advised by Domingo, it is safer to take out loans with Philippine financial institutions rather those in foreign lands. This is simply because unpaid loans made through these financial institutions do not carry the harsh penalty of imprisonment. Our laws used to, but no longer.

The advice of Domingo is well worth taking into serious consideration, especially when there is truly a dire need to make that loan – like setting up a business back home so the OFW would not need to keep returning to jobs overseas just to support their families.

Learn more about this facility of our government by visiting the POLO (Philippine Overseas Labor Office) in the country, or just visit the embassy or consular office. We are sure that there will be a consular official who assist you with whatever question you may have about this program.