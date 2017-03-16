Car enthusiasts enjoy Wrapstar Customs’ grand opening

Car fans head to the grand opening and enjoy car-related activities

DUBAI – Various activities have been conducted on Friday, March 10 at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall in Dubai as part of the grand opening of the first garage of Wrapstar Customs.

Car enthusiasts headed to the venue and enjoyed several activities including Car Show, Car Audio Competition, Vape Competition, and Remote Control Competition.

In the jam-packed event, the car show competition had different categories such as Best Car, Best Interior, Best Paint, among others. More than 30 cars were listed to join this first category.

Meanwhile, Wrapstar Customs also hosted a vape competition. The competitive vape cloud blowing hailed two winners: Mod of the Day and Best Coil.

Around 20 vapers joined the stint while 10 joined the remote control drifting.

“The purpose of the event was to promote our newly opened garage,” Wrapstar Customs’ Sales Executive Timothy John Garcia said.

Located at Umm Ramool 18B St. Warehouse no. 14, the auto shop offers a wide range of services at a cheaper price.

It offers car wrapping, window tinting, paint protection film, car detailing, ceramic coating, custom fabrication and air brush works.

Owned by Darwin Remanado and Laurence Gordo, both Filipinos, the shop currently offers a 20 percent discount.

“It was a great show. A lot of car fans and owners enjoyed it.

“We promise to offer low prices for our kababayans,” Garcia said, noting that starting this year, they will conduct a yearly event like this to further promote the shop.

They may offer a lower price range but Wrapstar Customs offers beyond quality services.

According to the sales executive, their materials were directly imported from France, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic.

The team also wants to extend their sincerest thanks to Art of Smile Event Management FZ LLC, Dampa Seafood Grill, Bodega Street Food, Seafood Unlimited, Limar Drug Store, Sunrise Medical Group and Kabayan Weekly for promoting the Filipino garage.

Car groups who graced the event were Cheap Habit, XPAT, Elite Auto Sport, Mazda Xclusive, World Wide Lancer Club, Project Lancer, Yusuf Evo, Team Puyat DXB, Stance Kitchen, Compass, 86 BRZ Army, Honda Street, Adiktus Underground, StreetmodeXtreme, Eclipse UAE, KDM Alliance UAE, All Gen CRV Club, Freelancer UAE, Muscle Charged Club, Bitter Sounds, Petrolhead, Fit Dubai, Daily Driven, PEACE, Street Outlaw, Autodizer, B2K, Battle Grounds UAE, Flip Tuned, All Independent Car Enthusiasts.