Canoy to face Budler for vacant IBO belt Feb. 4

DUBAI – Tough Filipino fighter Joey Canoy is set to fight with the former minimum weight champion Hekkie Budler on February 4 at the Emperor’s Palace in Gauteng, South Africa.

According to sunstar.com.ph, Canoy’s blinding speed and improving power will be his aces to victory over Budler.

“He has a huge chance because of his speed. But I still want to develop more [on] his power because I want him to get [a] sure win with a knockout,” Canoy’s coach Brix Flores said in the report.

He added that with a little over a month until Canoy’s fight, he is confident that he will give Budler a run for his money or even score a huge upset.

The Filipino fighter, 23, native of General Santos City, holds a record of 12-2-1 with six knockouts.

“He has had a long preparation. He started last November. He also had a lot of sparring in the gym. He has no problem with his conditioning. His movement is very natural,” Flores said.

To prepare with the huge event, Canoy is currently sparring with Renoel Pael, Elias Joaquino, Melmark Dignos, Gerpaul Valero and Fil-Aussie “Kid” Dino Rafaeles at the RWS Gym.

Meanwhile, boxingscene.com stated that Canoy has a huge edge against Budler as he captured the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimum weight title last year, and won his last two fights against fellow Filipino boxers Fabio Marfa and Toto Landero.

By: Ryan Namia