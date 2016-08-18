Can you escape X-Space’s rooms?

Imagine entering a room filled with symbols from the time of the Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun. The only way out is to go further in. With the help of clues in scrolls, you and your friends will have to solve your way out in 60 minutes.

Head down to X-Space at Wafi Mall in Dubai, a one-stop destination for friends or families challenging themselves to solve puzzles and riddles through themed escape rooms.

There are three different rooms at X-Space: Space Crisis, A Trip To Dreamland, and Dawn Of Reborn.

The hardest level among the three escape rooms is Dawn Of Reborn. It also has the most number of tasks to do before you and your friends can get out.

Under the pyramid theme, the storyline follows scientists entering King Tutankhamun’s tomb. Some of the tasks need the whole team to work together to get through the next round. The key to escape fast is proper teamwork.

Corresponding with its space theme, this particular room is dubbed as the easiest level. The storyline follows that you and your friends are trapped in a spaceship that is about to go down. Through teamwork, you will need to get the spaceship to work again and escape from the Space Crisis.

Some of the situation you and your friends have to do is reconnect the electrical wires to the right sockets on the distribution board to manually power the spaceship.

If you are a fan of Alice in Wonderland, then A Trip To Dreamland would be a piece of cake. Dubbed as the intermediate level, you and your friends have to dance and shout your way out from the dreamland world.

Hop your way to Alice’s world filled with cakes and music. Aside from beating the clock, watch out for clues lying around that might help you get to the next round.

X-Space has created the themed escape rooms to challenge and test the minds of their customers while making them bond with their friends and families through the tasks.

Real-life room escape games are a type of physical adventure game in which people are locked in a room with other participants and have to use elements of the room to solve a series of puzzles, find clues, and escape the room within a set time limit. Some games include sub-plots.

The games are based on “escape the room” video games in which the player is locked inside a room and must explore their surroundings in order to escape. Players must be observant and use their critical thinking skills to escape the room.

Escape room is an exploding entertainment phenomenon which owes its popularity to the real world fun filled excitement players experience. It is ideal for families, friends or corporate teams looking for team building and bonding opportunities.

Rooms have been upgraded over time, adding tasks to make them harder, and also have plans to expand in the country soon. To have X-Space in Dubai was ideal as the city is bustling with all types of people.

The fastest escape record time at Dawn Of Reborn is 40 minutes. If you and your friends can beat the record time, you and your friends get to play the game for free!

To book one of the escape rooms, email xspacedubai@gmail.com or call 043964344. For more info, visit www.xspacedubai.com.